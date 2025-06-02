Cardi B Pregnant By Stefon Diggs: The Rumor & The Truth

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Cardi B pregnant again?

Late in the summer of 2024, the rapper welcomed her third child following her long-overdue split from Offset.

More recently, she appeared to hint at a new pregnancy. This time, fans assume, by her new man.

Is it true? There’s also a complication … because Cardi isn’t the only woman he’s rumored to have impregnated lately.

Fans are asking: is Cardi B pregnant?

In July of 2024, Cardi B filed to divorce Offset. Finally.

We used to dream of moments like this.

The literal next day, she announced her third pregnancy.

On September 7 of that year, Cardi welcomed baby #3.

Amidst her pregnancy announcement, Cardi had acknowledged that she had been working to hide her pregnancy from fans.

“I’m so happy y’all know I’m [pregnant],” she tweeted in August of 2024. “Now I can stop wearing those damn school girl skirts lmaoooooo.”

In early 2025, Cardi began wearing exactly that sort of skirt again. That would be extremely early to be pregnant again (most doctors would advise against it), but well within the realm of possibility.

Cardi B outsideeeee!! pic.twitter.com/njLuIWyM7J — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) January 28, 2025

Who do fans believe to be the father?

Recently, rumors have linked Cardi with Stefon Diggs.

The two have appeared together on multiple occasions. It even looks like they may have spent last Valentine’s Day together, which is traditionally a pretty big deal.

(People very early into a relationship might schedule dates to avoid V-Day, simply because it’s so significant for romance)

Without naming names, Cardi has told followers that her new man has been loving her “from head to toe” and bringing her a real sense of peace.

However, rumors emerged on social media that Diggs has impregnated an Instagram model by the name of Lod Gisselle.

Now, in theory, anyone could make any claim that they wished on social media.

But Gisselle following the account that leveled the allegation, according to The Jasmine Brand, seemingly lends credence to the rumor.

Cardi recently shared a clip of MC Debra saying: “You can’t give nobody your heart.”

Some have interpreted this as a heartbroken commentary on the rumors.

Did the 2025 Met Gala answer all of our questions?

As for the belief that Cardi herself is pregnant … her presence at the 2025 Met Gala strongly suggests that, if she is currently pregnant, it is new.

She did not appear to be someone who has been pregnant for months.

Meanwhile, Rihanna was very pregnant at the same event.