Dr. Phil’s Divorce and Marriage History With Robin McGraw, Explained

Keeping a marriage together is a hard thing to accomplish in Hollywood, no matter what kind of star you are!

Now, just to clear the air, Dr. Phil is not divorced, despite recent rumors to the contrary.

But, he once had a marriage annulled — a fact that even longtime fans might not be aware of.

That’s because the self-help guru very rarely makes mention of his first trip down the aisle. And in fairness to Phil, there’s good reason for that.

Phil’s been married to his current wife, Robin McGraw, since 1976, but he was also married once before — and it didn’t last very long.

Dr. Phil McGraw and his wife Robin McGraw attend the ceremony honoring Dr. Phil McGraw with a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame on February 21, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

How His First Marriage Ended

Phill married Debbie Higgins McCall in 1970, when he was 20 years old.

By all accounts, the marriage was not a happy one.

“I was the big football player, and she was the cheerleader. This was just the next thing to do,” Phil once told Newsweek, adding that he and Debbie parted ways on amicable terms:

“We never had a cross word,” he said. “We just sat down and said, ‘Why did we do this?’”

Debbie claims the relationship came to an end due to Phil’s infidelity, but we may never know for sure what led the young couple to go their separate ways.

Whatever the case, Phil has good reason for rarely mentioning his first marriage.

In addition to the fact that it ended on bad terms, it also ended over 50 years ago!

Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw: Are They Still Together?

Robin McGraw and TV personality Phil McGraw attend the 50th Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium on April 19, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Fortunately, Phil had much better luck in his second marriage.

He and Robin have been married for nearly 50 years, and they have two children together, Jay McGraw and Jordan McGraw.

Robin and Phil began dating while he was in the process of annulling his first marriage, and they got married at the first opportunity.

Dr Phil McGraw and Robin McGraw onstage during the 17th Annual Race to Erase MS event co-chaired by Nancy Davis and Tommy Hilfiger at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on May 7, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As they approach the 50-year mark, both parties are often asked the secret of a long, successful marriage.

Not surprisingly, they both say communication and honesty are the keys.

And in the case of the McGraws, that formula has been so successful that they never even fight!

“We don’t fight, and it’s because we had a conversation early on and I told him that it’s not natural for me to be in a house where people are screaming and yelling – my parents didn’t do it, I don’t do it and I don’t want to live in a house like that,” Robin once told New You magazine (via Hollywood Life).

“He got it and has never raised his voice around me. We don’t fight.”

Dr. Phil and wife Robin McGraw arrive at “A Night of Honour” Hosted By Dr. Phil McGraw at the Universal Hilton Hotel on October 4, 2009 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)

How Retirement Saved Their Marriage

Phil’s long-running daytime talk show may have come to an end, but that doesn’t mean he’s sitting at home enjoying a quiet retirement.

The Texas native’s new TV network Street Media launches today, and it could turn out to be a very lucrative undertaking.

And no matter what happens, Phil is sure to benefit from the continued support of Robin throughout this exciting new stage in his career!