Donnie Wahlberg Divorced: His Marriage History With Jenny McCarthy, Explained

Donnie Wahlberg’s a divorced man, which might be a shocking thing for some to learn about Jenny McCarthy’s beloved.

The boy band heartthrob-turned-Blue Bloods star has always been careful about keeping certain aspects of his private life away from the public eye.

As a result, even diehard fans might not be clear about the details of Donnie’s family situation.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg pose during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2019 on December 31, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve)

Is Donnie Wahlberg Divorced?

These days, Donnie is married to Jenny McCarthy, and by all accounts, the relationship is a healthy and stable one.

But the road to “happily ever after” was not without its twists and turns.

In fact, both Jenny and Donnie have been divorced.

Jenny McCarthy, left, hosts a special edition of her SiriusXM show, The Jenny McCarthy Show, live from the SiriusXM set with Donnie Wahlberg at Super Bowl LI Radio Row at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 3, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

As People reports, Donnie married Kim Fey in 1999, and the couple welcomed two children together.

However, in 2008, they decided to go their separate ways, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Following a messy legal battle in which Kim requested sole custody of the kids, the divorce was finalized in 2010.

Court files were sealed, so we still don’t know how the judge ruled.

Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

The exact cause of the split remains unclear. But at the time, many observers speculated that Donnie’s friendship with Canadian model Michelle Tomlinson was a factor.

Donnie and Jenny’s Second Act

Whatever the case, it wasn’t long before Donnie fell for his second wife.

It happened in 2012 when Donnie and Jenny both appeared on Andy Cohen‘s Bravo talk show, Watch What Happens Live.

Donnie recalled their first meeting while participating in Instagram’s “first photo challenge” in 2020.

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg visit SiriusXM at Super Bowl LII Radio Row at the Mall of America on February 2, 2018 in Bloomington, Minnesota. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

“This was our first meeting at @bravoandy @bravowwhl — where Andy implored me to ask Jenny out,” he captioned a throwback pic of the future couple.

“I didn’t … however, we’d meet again a year later at her talk show @vh1 @jennymccarthy. And the rest, as they say, is history.”

Jenny later told the tale of Donnie’s fateful appearance on her talk show.

Jenny McCarthy and recording artist Donnie Wahlberg attend the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

“I went a year without dating anybody,” she told New York’s 95.5 PLJ radio (via E! Online).

“So I don’t know if I was really randy or really ready. But he was there, and I gave him my phone number. I’ve never given a guy my number, but I was interested.”

These days, when they’re not on either coast for work, Donnie and Jenny reside in her native Illinois with their happy blended family.

Now that Blue Bloods has come to an end, Donnie is set to star in a Boston-based spinoff. But no matter where life takes him, he’ll have Jenny by his side.