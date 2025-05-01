Addison Rae Net Worth: How Rich is the TikTok Star?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Addison Rae emerged from nowhere to rake in a hefty net worth in just a few years.

Several years ago, she skyrocketed to fame on TikTok.

Since then, she has made exclusive deals across multiple platforms, and even become a Netflix star.

How rich has all of this made her?

Addison Rae attends iHeartRadio Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One at Capital One Arena on December 17, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Addison Rae is a TikTok star (and more)

In 2020, the children’s clock app TikTok and its habit-forming algorithm skyrocketed to prominence as hundreds of millions of people found themselves out of work, out of school, and even bored amidst the then-new COVID-19 pandemic.

Addison Rae was one of the breakout stars on the app.

These days, she has 88.8 million followers on TikTok.

While following doesn’t really restrict whose posts you see if you’re a user, it definitely helps indicate how popular someone’s posts are.

Addison Rae attends W Magazine’s Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 05, 2024. (Photo Credit: Roger Kisby/Getty Imagesfor W Magazine)

In addition to TikTok, Addison has 34.1 million Instagram followers.

She has about 4.3 million YouTube subscribers.

The scaling on these numbers has a lot to do with the apps themselves and the flavor of content that Addison posts.

If she were a video essayist, these follower counts would have different proportions.

Addison Rae attends The Fourth Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

What is Addison Rae’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Addison Rae has an estimated net worth of at least $25 million as of spring 2025.

As always, we must emphasize that these are estimates.

Rather, they are educated guesses based upon what we know about someone’s pay, properties, and possible debts.

Just for the record, Addison was born on October 6, 2000. She made enough to buy a fleet of cars before she was old enough to rent a car.

Addison Rae attends the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Addison reportedly made $5 million on TikTok in 2020.

Allegedly, she rakes in tens of thousands (the precise numbers are unclear — reports have ranged from $50,000 to $80,000) per individual post.

According to Addison herself, she’s heard of a TikTok star making $90,000 at the most for a single post. She did not say that she was the one who made that figure.

Notably, Addison only makes that kind of money if the post is branded. If she does a “story time” for fun, she’s not raking in that kind of dough.

Addison Rae attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023. (Photo Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

What about things other than TikTok?

Addison reportedly makes just under $70,000 for paid Instagram posts. Per post.

On YouTube, she reportedly makes a wide range — from $5,000 to more than $80,000 each month.

She reportedly makes high six figures (or more) from her Spotify deal.

We don’t know how much she raked in from Netflix’s She’s All That.

But since she apparently “burst into tears” at the offer, it was presumably a hefty payday.

Good for her!