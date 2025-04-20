John Cena Net Worth: How Rich Is the Pro Wrestler Turned Hollywood Star?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

John Cena has been a household name for years now — and he’s got the net worth to prove it.

After getting his start in the WWE, Cena made the difficult leap to mainstream Hollywood fame.

And after nearly three decades in the public eye, the charismatic star has built up quite an impressive financial portfolio.

John Cena visitâ€™s ‘The IMDb Show’ on January 10, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. This episode of ‘The IMDb Show’ airs on January 20, 2020. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

What is John Cena’s net worth?

According to the website Celebrity Net Worth, Cena is worth approximately $80 million.

Not bad for a guy who started out as a wrestler during a time when that sector of the entertainment world was not taken seriously by the mainstream.

Of course, for all of his abilities in the ring, Cena’s continued earning power stems mainly from his acting talent on screen.

John Cena attends the screening of 20th Century Fox’s “Ferdinand” at Zanuck Theater at 20th Century Fox Lot on December 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Like the Rock and Dave Bautista, Cena has achieved what once looked to be impossible:

He made the leap from wrestling stardom to success in Hollywood.

Thanks to roles in action projects like Bumblebee and comedies like Vacation Friends and last year’s Ricky Stanicky, Cena has become one of the film industry’s most in-demand talents.

He continues to pop up in unexpected places, such as when he made a memorable guest appearance on the Emmy-winning FX series The Bear.

John Cena, WWE Superstar, hosts Nintendo Switch in Unexpected Places for the Nintendo Switch system on February 23, 2017 at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Nintendo of America)

What’s more impressive than Cena’s earnings is the fact that he’s developed genuine acting chops.

He might not be as popular a leading man as the Rock, but his comedic skills have made him the kind of character actor whom Hollywood just can’t get enough of.

A vast and varied resume

Cena continues to seek out a wide array of professional experiences.

In addition to his endorsements of everything from Hefty garbage bags to Fruity Pebbles (a sly reference to his in-ring feud with the Rock), he’s active in projects that appeal to wrestling fans and gamers.

John Cena attends Premiere Of Paramount Pictures’ “Bumblebee” at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images)

WWE founder Vince McMahon memorably referred to Cena as “wrestling’s Babe Ruth,” crediting him as the figure who brought the sport a new level of mainstream visibility.

Cena’s charisma has introduced him to fans who may have previously had zero interest in the world of wrestling.

And his effortless comedic skills have made it clear that he’ll continue to be a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

At the moment, we don’t know what’s up next for John Cena. But you can be sure that the man who coined the “you can’t see me” catchphrase is not planning to disappear anytime soon.