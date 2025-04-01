Garth Brooks Divorced: Is His Marriage To Trisha Yearwood In Trouble?!

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Garth Brooks is a divorced man. He has been for many years.

But the concern now is that, given the shocking new allegations against him, Garth will be divorced twice over.

For months there has been concern about his marriage, ever since Trisha Yearwood walked the red carpet at the CMT Awards alone.

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and the cast of “Friends In Low Places” (Amazon Prime )

Then, on October 3, 2024, a bombshell lawsuit came to light, with a woman claiming Garth actually raped her in 2019. It’s far from the first time this year that a beloved musician has been accused of stepping out on his marriage (cough — Dave Grohl — cough), but this is far worse than an affair.

Shortly thereafter, Garth canceled a concert and a scheduled Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance, seemingly in response to the allegations.

These are violent accusations against Garth. Can his marriage survive this? Here’s what we know so far.

Are Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Still Together?

Everyone, take a deep breath: Garth and Trisha are indeed still together — for the time being.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood attend the 17th Academy Of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 21, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM)

Late last year, news broke that the beloved country star had been accused of sexual assault and battery by a woman who identified herself in a new lawsuit as one of the country star’s former hairstylists and makeup artists.

A copy of the lawsuit, obtained by CNN, explained that “Jane Roe” is accusing Garth of raping her during a work trip in 2019.

Immediately, there was widespread concern, given that Garth has been happily married to Trisha for nearly 20 years. He swiftly denied the claims in a lengthy statement to the public.

“I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be,” he said.

But Trisha has yet to release any kind of statement, nor has she posted anything on social media about the accusations yet. But “yet” seems to be the operative word, given that, just a few days earlier, the couple were gushing about their love.

Their Love Story

Garth and Trisha made their first public appearance as a couple at the 33rd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Induction in New York City in 2002 after years of being friends.

Three years later, the pair were married and have been dutifully by each other’s side every day since.

Garth and Trisha performing together in 2022. ((Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy))

Garth has been very open about the love he has for his family. Just ahead of his 18th wedding anniversary, he gushed about his wife and his kids during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November 2023.

“When it comes to the future, I think what you’re just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this,” the country icon said.

“So, I think that’s it. What I’d love to say is, the day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me.”

A few weeks later, he showed Trisha just how much she meant to him on their actual anniversary date with a special gift.

“When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers and the card says exactly the same thing! #happy18 #love #morethanever,” Trisha captioned her Instagram post.

Garth Shows Love To Trisha

But then, just a few short days before the lawsuit was filed, Parade Magazine spoke with the famous country crooner couple about their marriage.

When asked about their milestone 20th anniversary next year, Garth said he believes he and Trisha have the “greatest love story in the history of the planet.”

So if there was trouble ahead, he wasn’t going to acknowledge it.

Singer/Songwriter Allie Colleen Brooks, daughter of Garth Brooks and first wife Sandy Brooks poses with her stepmom Trisha Yearwood and dad after making her Grand Ole Opry debut. ((Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images))

Garth Brooks Has Been Divorced: His Marriage Before Trisha

Then again, if things go south, it wouldn’t be the first time for Garth

Garth and Trisha first met in the late ’80s when they started working together on a demo together. At the time, they were both married to other people.

Garth was married for 15 years to songwriter Sandy Mahl before they split. They had three children together and seemed perfectly happy to everyone on the outside of their marriage.

But in the end, Garth divorced the first Mrs. Brooks citing irreconcilable differences.

Now, before you start thinking Trisha had anything to do with it, think again. Sandy has been clear that her former husband’s explosive career was the issue.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood arrive for the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards in 2023. ((Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images))

“People constantly wanting your attention and yanking and pulling on him,” she explained in the documentary Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On.

“He’d be gone eight to 10 weeks at a time. He’d come home, and there would be number-one parties, or shows, or CMAs, or ACMs, American Music Awards, so it was constantly going. But we both grew apart really, really quickly.

As for Trisha, she was married to two others before she found her forever love with Garth: her first husband, Christopher Latham, from 1987 to 1991, and to her second husband, Robert Reynolds, from 1994 to 1999.

Only time will tell for sure if these two can’t make it work in the face of scandal. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.