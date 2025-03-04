Is Margaret Qualley Pregnant? Find Out Her Family Plans With Jack Antonoff

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Over a year after tying the knot to Bleachers frontman Jack Antonoff, Margaret Qualley also starred in The Substance, one of the most critically acclaimed movies in 2024. With her romance with the rockstar producer, some fans have been wondering: is Margaret Qualley pregnant?

Margaret has appeared in plenty of hit movies and TV shows, after making her debut in 2013’s Palo Alto. That same year, she starred in in the HBO series The Leftovers.

Since then, Margaret has plenty of other major films and shows, like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Fosse/Verdon, and Maid. Most recently, fans have been flocking to her after The Substance became an Oscar-nominated a hit.

Margaret Qualley attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

In August 2023, she married Jack, and the pair seem head over heels for each other. Naturally, fans are curious if the couple plans to have a family of their own. Keep reading to find out more about their family plans.

Is Margaret Qualley Pregnant?

In short, Margaret is not pregnant. There is currently no evidence to suggest that she may be expecting a child. With just over a year of marriage under their belt, it seems like the actress and her husband are enjoying time to themselves.

While they don’t currently have any children, Margaret has been open about wanting kids! Even though she’s not pregnant now, there may be some Bleachers babies in the future.

Margaret Qualley & Jack Antonoff’s Family Plans

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Shortly after getting hitched, Margaret opened up about her future family plans in a Harper’s Bazaar interview, published in September 2023. “Qualley has always wanted to get married and have kids,” the profile noted.

In the interview, The Substance star opened up about visiting a friend who recently had a child shortly after she and Jack started dating. She admitted that she snapped photos of herself in a wedding dress, while holding a baby.

Margaret said she sent the producer a photo and wrote, “What do you think?”

She confessed that she was excited to have many milestones with the “Modern Girl” singer, but she wants to take her time.

“I just want to do everything with Jack,” she told the outlet. “One day I want kids, and I’m not there yet, and I want to keep doing movies. And that’s about all I know.”

Her Past Romances

Margaret Qualley attends the “Kinds Of Kindness” Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Before Margaret connected with the Strange Desire singer, she had a string of relationships with other celebrities.

The actress’s first public romance was with fellow actor Nat Wolff. They first connected while filming Palo Alto, but they split up by August 2017, according to Us Weekly.

Margaret was tied to comedian Pete Davidson back in late 2019. The pair’s romance came after the funny man broke off his engagement with Ariana Grande. He also had a brief fling with Kate Beckinsale before linking up with Margaret.

It was reported that The Leftovers star and the SNL alum had been dating for a few months in August 2019, per Cosmopolitan. They were spotted together a few times that fall.

Margaret Qualley attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Margaret’s mom actually spilled some details about their love. Andie MacDowell gushed about the young couple in a September 2019 interview with People.

“She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don’t want to step on her relationship too much,” she told the outlet. Thanks, Mom! Unfortunately, a few weeks later, the pair called it quits.

In 2020, Margaret started dating Shia LeBeouf after appearing in her sister Rainey’s music video alongside him. In 2021, the pair split up after indie singer FKA Twigs filed a lawsuit for assault and sexual battery against Shia.

Shia has denied the allegations. The actress has shown support for FKA Twigs on social media and in interviews. “It was important to me for her to know that I believe her. It’s as simple as that,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021.