Heidi Klum Divorced: Her History of Marriage With Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum has been divorced and married.

After her seven-year marriage to Seal ended, the beloved model and television personality played the field for years.

She ended up married to Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz in 2019. The 16-years-younger musician even became a stepdad to her four children.

Where do things stand today?

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum first became an item in 2018

In March of that year, Klum and Kaulitz sparked dating rumors when kissing on the set of America’s Got Talent.

However, they gradually went public through joint public appearances and showing up together on social media. In particular, that May, they attended the Cannes amfAR Gala together.

The two packed on the PDA. In December of 2018, they became engaged after one year of dating.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the Messika Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 26, 2024. (Photo Credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for Messika)

Both Heidi Klum and her husband are from Germany

Like Klum, Kaulitz is from Germany. In fact, his place of birth is East Berlin … because, pretty famously, Germany was once split down the middle.

In May of 2021, Heidi Klum spoke on Jimmy Kimmel Live about how he had gifted her a portion of the now-destroyed Berlin Wall.

One fragment of what was once a monument to division and oppression is now a monument to their shared history — and, one would argue, to their lives. It sits in their garden.

Musician Tom Kaulitz and model Heidi Klum arrive to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d’Antibes, southern France, on the sidelines of the 76th Cannes Film Festival, on May 25, 2023. (Photo Credit: STEFANO RELLANDINI/AFP via Getty Images)

Tom Kaulitz is a twin

Whether you’re a fan of their Netflix reality show, Kaulitz & Kaulitz, or their podcast, Kaulitz Hills — Mustard from Hollywood, you know that Tom has a twin brother, Bill.

As the name of their podcast might imply, the Kaulitz brothers live nearby, even joining each other for extended family breakfasts sometimes.

And, as we mentioned, they had their own Netflix reality series.

Tom Kaulitz and Heidi Klum attend the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 07, 2024. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Heidi Klum’s husband is a musician

In 2001, at the age of 15, the Kaulitz brothers formed Tokio Hotel, a rock band that has a fair amount of name recognition. (Just not as much as Heidi Klum does)

Kaulitz is the lead guitarist. Bill is the lead singer. There are, in fact, other members of the band, but neither of them are husbands or brothers-in-law to Klum.

Klum is so supportive of her husband’s music career that she loaned him a dress to wear for their music video to remake the song “Monsoon.”

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024. (Photo Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz married twice, actually

After getting divorced once, Heidi Klum wanted to be sure before she married Tom Kaulitz. And, clearly, she was.

The two married in secret in early 2019, just two months after becoming engaged in December 2018.

It was only in August of 2019 that they held a huge public wedding, complete with a celebration in Capri, Italy (possibly the most beautiful place in the world) with the ceremony on a yacht.

February 2024 marked Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz’s five-year anniversary. Good for them!