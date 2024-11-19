Steve Harvey Could Be 'Pushed To Retire' From 'Family Feud' Over Wild 'Outbursts'

It seems inconceivable that Steve Harvey would ever retire from his gig as host of Family Feud.

Yet, if reports are to be believed, if he doesn’t rein in his behavior with contestants, he might seem himself pushed out the door, whether he likes it or not.

While Steve’s hosting style has always been outlandish, producers are supposedly “concerned” that his behavior is crossing lines that even his charm can’t come back from.

Steve Harvey and host Tyra Banks speak onstage during The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS)

‘Family Feud’ Execs ‘Concerned’ about Steve Harvey’s Behavior

For over two decades, Steve Harvey has hosted Family Feud to the delight of fans around the world. His most devoted fans include everyone from Kanye West to Meagan Thee Stallion.

The latter appeared on the season premiere of Celebrity Family Feud in the fall of 2024 and her wild answer during the Fast Money sent Steve over the edge – in a good way.

But the same can not be said of Steven during the regular play. In fact, more than once over the years, Steve has had a hard time hiding his annoyance with contestants who come up with “stupid” answers. Usually, the interactions he has with players is comical – but lately, things have taken a turn, according to those in the show’s inner circle.

“Steve’s king of the hill and has become an intrinsic part of the show’s success,” shared an insider with Closer Weekly. “But insulting contestants and calling their answers stupid right to their face is the last thing people need,.”

Will He Be Pushed To Retire Over Bad Behavior?

Now, as of right now, fans can take a breath. There are no reports that Steve is considering retiring or that the show is forcing him to do anything … yet.

But the truth is, if Steve can’t control his emotions with contestants, he may find himself right behind Pat Sajak as the next game show “pushed to retire”.

See, if the murmurs are to be believed, Pat was actually pushed out of Wheel of Fortune after four decades because of how irritable he was with players towards the end.

“Pat has put his foot in it one too many times and offended people with his off-color humor and temperamental behavior,” an insider told OK! in the fall of 2023. “Network brass and top-level producers have come down hard on him and read him the riot act.”

By the following year, Pat was out as host, with Ryan Seacrest set to replace him at the end of 2024.

Steve Harvey’s wife and children attend the 2nd annual Steve Harvey Foundation Gala at Cipriani, Wall Street on April 4, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for The Steve Harvey Foundation)

But What Has Steve In Such A Mood?

Still, Steve being a curmudgeon with contestants over ridiculous answers is nothing new. It’s part of what makes the show entertaining.

Why then do execs feel like he’s crossing the line? And what’s going on with him that’s keeping him from recognizing that he’s towing that line?

To hear the Closer insider tell it, it has everything to do with his family. No, he isn’t getting a divorce – people love to talk about that – but there’s still some family drama he’s contending with.

“It’s got people around him panicky,” said the insider. “They’re concerned Steve’s working too hard. Maybe there’s pressure at home that’s getting to him and making him short-tempered.”

One of those pressures may be his eldest daughter, Lori Harvey, who has become a celebrity in her own right the last few years.

“Lori’s had a high-profile love life that seems to be going nowhere, and Steve wonders when she’ll ever settle down,” adds the insider. “Everyone’s hoping this is just a phase of his and not Sajak-gate all over again!”

Here’s hoping it all works out for him!