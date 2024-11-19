Jimmy Fallon Divorce: The Rumors & Truth About His Marriage to Nancy Juvonen

Is Jimmy Fallon headed for a messy divorce like everyone else in Hollywood?!

That’s a question fans of the popular Tonight Show host have been puzzling over for the better part of a year now.

On TV every night, Jimmy is as upbeat and vivacious as ever. But sources close to the comic say that he’s been dealing with some major issues in his personal life.

immy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen arrive at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jimmy married producer Nancy Juvonen back in 2007.

They’ve welcomed two children together, and Nancy is almost always by Jimmy’s side at award show red carpets and other public appearances.

But sources close to the couple say that their marriage is not as flawless as it appears.

Are Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen Headed For Divorce?

Jimmy Fallon and producer Nancy Juvonen arrive at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre on September 20, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Last year, multiple outlets reported that Jimmy and Nancy had entered a rough patch in their marriage

The rumors began around the time that former employees accused Jimmy of creating a toxic workplace.

“Jimmy and Nancy have always had a contentious relationship, but it’s been particularly bad recently,” a source told In Touch in October.

“Especially during the writers’ strike, they were fighting a lot, arguing over money, living arrangements, and his drinking. She’s very, very controlling and it’s taking a toll.”

The insider went on to explain that Jimmy “can be a great guy,” but he has “demons, and he can be selfish.”

Jimmy Fallon and producer Nancy Juvonen arrive at the 62nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 29, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jimmy’s drinking habits and love of partying have inspired numerous tabloid headlines in the past.

And a second insider suggests that his late nights may have led Nancy to demand that their family relocate to the suburbs.

While there was “no real clear reason” behind the family’s decision to relocate to Long Island, the source believes it was Nancy’s idea.

​“Nancy and the kids spend summers and a lot of weekends at Sagaponack,” says the insider.

Nancy Juvonen and Jimmy Fallon attend the “Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations” Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, the move may not have had the intended effect.

Could Jimmy Fallon’s Drinking Lead to Divorce?

The second source claims that Jimmy is a regular at several local bars and is “always drinking and rowdy” during his nights on the town.

“He would jump on stage and sing, take pics, he was not subtle,” the ​insider claims.

And the differences in their lifestyles have reportedly created tension within Jimmy and Nancy’s marriage.

Producer Nancy Juvonen and comedian Jimmy Fallon attend the 2013 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

“Nancy has let him get away with murder in the past,” the ​second source notes.

“She partied hard with him back in the day. And he always had a lot of freedom. But this is different, they’re never together.”

The situation seemed pretty dire at one point. But a few weeks after In Touch‘s report, Life & Style claimed that Jimmy had committed himself to rescuing his marriage.

Has Jimmy Turned Over a New Leaf?

Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen arrive at NBC Universal’s 68th Annual Golden Globes After Party held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 16, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The outlet claims that Jimmy has put in the necessary work in order to become a better husband and boss.

“Jimmy is turning over a new leaf — he apologized to his staff, is making family time a priority and has sought out counseling to change old patterns that don’t suit him any longer,” says one insider.

“Jimmy is implementing morale-boosting programs at work — staff dinners, group yoga classes, activities that will regain the trust of employees, especially the ones whose feelings were hurt,” the source adds.

“He may have faltered in handling certain situations before, but he’s all about learning from his mistakes.”

It’s possible that Jimmy’s PR team devised his redemption narrative. But whatever the case, he and Nancy are still married one year after the divorce rumors started.