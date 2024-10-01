Mark Ruffalo’s Politics: Why Everyone Cares So Much Ahead Of Election 

Everyone’s politics is up for discussion these days and Mark Ruffalo is no exception.

The Marvel star is not one to shy from a fight, either as the Hulk or as himself – and especially in the political arena.

With 2024 election nearly upon us, Mark is revving up his efforts to encourage his followers to get involved and more importantly, get informed.

But what exactly are Mark Ruffalo’s politics? He’s taking swipes at republican nominee Donald Trump one minute and the next, he’s calling out Democratic governor Gavin Newsom.

Whose side is he on?

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo attends the 96th Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on February 12, 2024. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Mark Ruffalo’s Politics: Fair and Even Keeled

Mark Ruffalo is not a shy guy. Much of what you want to know about the guy, including his political leanings, can be gleaned just by looking at his social media.

For example, in his X bio, he calls himself a “a husband, father, actor, director, & a climate justice advocate with an eye out for a better, brighter, cleaner, & more hopeful future for all of us.”

Right there, you know that he supports candidates who are working towards making improvements to battle climate change.

Because of that, he’s known to call out both Democrats and Republicans alike.

In the summer of 2024, after the right-leaning Supreme Court ruled to overturn the long-standing Chevron deference, Mark’s response went viral.

The 40-year-old precedent required judges to defer to federal agencies’ expertise when interpreting ambiguous statutes. The courts will now have the final say on these kind of statutes, even on highly technical matters.

“One of things that is briefly mentioned is how this ruling opens the door to more corruption in Congress. All the new regulations will mostly be made there by politicians, not scientists,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in a post that had almost 126,000 views at the time of writing.

“Corporations will be lobbying those politicians with lots of money to have these regulations favor them. No matter what your party is we can all agree that politicians can be swayed with contributions.”

Mark concluded: “Most of them have a price. That price will be paid by pharmaceuticals, polluting industries, and the banking industry that preys on folks with hidden fees and predatory lending. SCOTUS is corrupted.”

Mark Ruffalo is honored with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 08, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Campaigning For Kamala, Calling Out Democrats

Getting right down to the matter, Mark Ruffallo is a Democrat. He campaigned for Biden in 2020 and then picked up the mantle again to support Kamala Harris in 2024.

His endorsement goes far beyond mere words though. He participated in several rallies leading up to the debate. This included a Heroes 4 Harris virtual Kamala-Con on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Mark joined stars like Rosario Dawson, Mandy Patinkin, Sean Astin, and Alex Winter in fundraising for the Democratic nominee.

But just because he leans to the left doesn’t mean he won’t call them out when he doesn’t agree with them.

That’s what politics should be: healthy and friendly discourse on the issues.

For example, Mark called out Gavin Newsom, governor of California, over his veto of a bill Mark had been championing for awhile.

“Despite widespread support from AI creators, the public, labor unions, and most Californians, Governor Gavin Newsom decided to veto SB1047,” he wrote on X.

“Like it or not, Newsom’s explanation echoes the influence fossil fuel industries have had over politicians in the past, or the chemical industry’s method of delaying regulation of “forever chemicals” by claiming they were an “economic driver.” This is dangerous thinking and has led to catastrophic outcomes time and again.”

Then, not to put a too fine a point on it, he added:

“The need for comprehensive AI regulation remains urgent and unresolved. If Governor Newsom won’t act, others must.”

Strong words from someone who could potentially sway a vote.

Mark Ruffalo attends The BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on January 13, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA)

But Honestly – Why Does Anyone Care!?

Put bluntly, the conversation around Mark Ruffallo’s politics and the politics of most celebrities at the moment is at the forefront because of the election.

Whether you’re Taylor Swift or Rob Lowe, Kevin Costner or Beyonce, fans are interested in how their favorite stars are voting come November.

Does it make a significant difference? Depends on who you ask. Obviously, it mattered a great deal to Trump to lose Swift’s endorsement and it didn’t hurt that voter registration skyrocketed after she posted for Kamala.

But in the end, whatever happens in November will have very little to do with celebrities and much more about the people.

So, vote your conscience , folks!