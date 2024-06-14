Charissa Thompson Divorced: Her Marriage History, New Boyfriend Revealed

Charissa Thompson has an exciting announcement to make.

Well, exciting for her.

It may be more disappointing to millions of men out there.

Charissa Thompson attends the Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video Upfront at Pier 36 on May 14, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)

On the latest edition of her Calm Down podcast (which she co-host with NFL reporter Erin Andrews), the Fox Sports broadcaster talked in public for the first time about her boyfriend.

His name is Steven Cundari and he’s a marketing executive, and Thompson acknowledged that she had some help in finding him.

“Matthew Stafford and Kelly were sick of me dating losers and they were like ‘We have a great guy for you,’ ” Thompson told guest Dan Patrick on this podcast, referencing the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams and his wife.

“They were the matchmakers. So it was vetted. I know the social security and the bank account now, so all is right.”

Charissa Thompson attends the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 16, 2024 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Thompson has been married on two previous occasions.

Not much is known about her first union or first ex-husband, but she exchanged vows with Kyle Thousand in 2021 and then filed for divorce in April 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the basis for their split.

Andrews, for her part, made it clear on this podcast that she’s rooting for a third ceremony for her friends… now that she’s with Cundari.

“I love him,” Andrews said on air. “I basically call him her husband because I’m thinking it into existence.”

Charissa Thompson attends the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for On Location)

To her credit, Thompson has been candid about her failed marriages over the years.

Way back in 2016, she actually gave a Facebook shout-out to her first spouse.

“When your ex-husband helps you through sadness and makes you smile,” she captioned a photo with the unnamed individual, adding at the time:

“He’s a hot mess and I appreciate him so much. Ladies, by the way he’s single! I’ll hook you up.”

Charissa Thompson talks while doing Thursday Night Football Kickoff before the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

About two years ago on her podcast, meanwhile, Thompson addressed her latest divorce.

“I had a s–tty week,” the 42-year old said.

“The news of my pending divorce came out and it’s obviously not something that I wanted at all as somebody who grew up in a family — my parents were married since [they were] 18.

“I trust in the institution and I’m somebody that’s been married and divorced before, so when I got married the second time, I was so hopeful that it would be what you stand up there and say it will be, which is, forever, for better or for worse and all the things.

“I am embarrassed to admit that this is now my second divorce at 40.”