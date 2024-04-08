Very sad news this week out of the world of reality television:

Lauri Peterson, a former cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County, announced on Saturday that her son, Josh Waring, passed away back on March 31.

He was 35 years old.

Lauri Peterson appears here many years ago on Watch What Happens Live. (Bravo)

Lauri Peterson’s Son Josh Waring Dead at 35: His Troubled Past

“It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday,” Peterson wrote on her official Instagram page, breaking this awful news in the process.

We cannot confirm any cause of death at this time.

In her post, Peterson included many photos of Josh — from childhood snapshots to image of him with his daughter, Kennady — and also wrote passionately about her late son’s life and passing.

“No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss,” she wrote, adding that “every fiber in my body hurts.”

In recent years, Waring made headlines for a number of legal troubles, pleading guilty to a 2022 drug charge after he was found in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Waring also spent four years behind bars for the attempted murder after shooting a man named Daniel Lopez outside of a sober living home in 2016.

“Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music,” Peterson wrote.

“Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much!”

Lauri Peterson was a key cast member on the first four seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County. (Bravo)

Lauri Peterson On ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

Peterson was a main cast member on the first four seasons of The Real Housewives of Orange County — and then appeared off and on until season 8.

“I am witness to many Angels on earth. Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life,” the former star continued.

“I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness.”

Peterson acknowledged her son’s “adult hardship” at one point, said “the challenge” became too great for him on the day he died and concluded with the following direct address:

Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly! I will forever be your “Mama Bear & Mama Dukes” and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish! What will I wish for now?

My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve.

Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever.