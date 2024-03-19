Travis Kelce in Talks to Host Hilarious Game Show Reboot

Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader? Travis Kelce might be interested in finding out with his own game show!

Just because the 3x Super Bowl champ is off enjoying a romantic vacation with his girl Taylor Swift, doesn’t mean Travis isn’t thinking about the next stage of his career.

Word on the street is, now that’s he found love, he’s ready to return to TV in a whole new way.

Is there room for game show host on his resume?

Travis Kelce waves to fans after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Travis Kelce The Next Host Of ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in talks to host the next reboot of the beloved game show Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader?, according to sources who spoke to Variety.

The long-running game show would have a twist with Travis at the helm though. It would be “celebrity-focused” which we gather means celebrity guests would be playing against the panel of kids.

Prior hosts of the popular show include Jeff Foxworthy and John Cena, the latter hosting the show when it aired on Nickelodeon.

One huge, red flag question was immediately asked but not answered: how will he swing this AND a big football career? Could this be a sign that he’s about to retire same as his brother Jason?

It’s unlikely that would be case – Travis seems keen to nab another ring, preferably next year – but it’s also clear that Travis has a flare for entertainment outside of the field.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 5, 2024. ((Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP))

Travis Kelce’s TV Career.

Even though a TV game show would be a commitment, it’s not like Travis hasn’t juggled TV with his sports career before.

Lest us not forget his reality series, Catching Kelce – although Travis would really prefer if we did. Fifty women, one from each state, once competed for a chance to win over his heart. There was a winner, but their love didn’t last.

Point is, he fit in the show in the off-season, as well as a stint hosting Saturday Night Live in March 2022. In fact, he even made fun of his reality show

“It was kind of like The Bachelor, except instead of roses, I handed out footballs, and instead of watching, people did not.”

And of course, even during the football season, Travis is able to find time to record his podcast with brother Jason. Who doesn’t love a new episode of Raising Heights?!

So, in short, we think he can swing it – and secretly, we want it to happen so he can convince Taylor to be one of his first guests!