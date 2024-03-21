Is Kristen Doute pregnant with her long-distance boyfriend, Luke Broderick?

That’s the question on the minds of fans after Tuesday’s premiere debut episode of The Valley.

Much of the series premiere centered around Kristen’s unique relationship with Luke.

Kristen shocked her friends — and probably quite a few viewers — by revealing that she and Luke are planning to start a family together — even though he lives in Colorado, about 800 miles from her home in LA.

Kristen Doute

Kristen had a very specific timetable in mind and revealed to her friends that she hoped to be knocked up by the end of summer.

Now, six months after that deadline elapsed, fans are curious as to how Kristen’s plan worked out.

Is she expecting? Is she still in a relationship with Luke?

Kristen Doute

Sadly, Kristen suffered a miscarriage last year, six weeks into her pregnancy.

She says she was diagnosed with a blighted ovum, meaning that an embryo has not developed or fully developed.

Kristen shared the news on “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” the podcast that she co-hosts with Luke.

Kristen Doute

“I only feel comfortable talking about this because I know so many friends of mine have gone through this,” Kristen said during the November 26 episode of her podcast.

“And it’s really f–king terrifying because you always think, ‘What’s wrong, what did I do wrong? Could I have done something different?’

“And my doctor and my friends have told me, inside and out, up and down, there’s no cause. They don’t know why.”

Kristen Doute

Our hearts go out to Kristen and Luke, and we applaud them for speaking so openly about their loss.

The good news is, they’re still together, and as far as we know, they haven’t given up on their dream of starting a family.

Luke is quite different from Kristen’s previous boyfriends, but according to those who know her best, that’s a good thing.

“When Kristen started dating Luke, I just didn’t see it because she went from these crazy personalities to this mountain man boyfriend now,” Kristen’s friend Jasmine Goode remarked on The Valley‘s season premiere.

Luke Broderick converses with Jax Taylor on The Valley. (Bravo)

“But he just seems a little country guy, kind of vanilla, but nice.”

“I, from the beginning, was like, ‘Do not, for the love of God, date him; you just broke up with someone.’ Clearly, that didn’t happen,” echoed Zack Wickham.

“But she got lucky that she’s landed someone that’s willing to work with her, and he is way better than any of her other exes.”

It sounds like the future is bright for Kristen and Luke. We look forward to watching their relationship develop on The Valley!