Kris Jenner’s Sister’s Cause Of Death: Her Only Sibling Dead At 65

Kris Jenner has lost her sister “unexpectedly” and Kardashian fans are devastated for the whole family.

The mother of the Karjenner kids revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, March 19, that her younger sister, Karen Houghton, died at age 65.

She shared a slew of photos, as well as a touching tribute, and then alluded to the cause of her sister’s death.

Kris Jenner attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. ((Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images))

Kris Jenner’s Sister’s Cause Of Death: A Shock To The Family

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” Kris said in a heartfelt post.

She did not share if her sister was sick leading up to her passing, nor exactly what was the cause of death. But, as she said it was “unexpected”, we can assume that she and the family were not prepared for this.

Along with her tribute, she posted a collection of touching photos her family members posing with Houghton over the years.

“My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out.”

The compliments for her younger sister did not end there. Kris remembered her sis as the “sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny.”

“She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter,” the reality star also recalled, before ending on this somber note:

“Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised.

So far, only Kylie Jenner has posted about her aunt’s passing. She shared a photo of her mother and aunt when they were young on in her Insta stories. She also jumped into Kris’ comments to tell her “mommy” she loved her.

We’ll update here when we have more information on Kris’ sister’s cause of death.

Kris’ Relationship With Her Sister

Kris Jenner had only one sibling, her sister Karen.

In the past, the two did have a fractured relationship, though things were patched up well before her passing.

Things particularly were rocky between the two when Kris was in the middle of a very hard divorce from ex Caitlyn Jenner. At the time, Karen was spilling the tea about her sister’s personal agony on both her social media and to the press.

Kris Jenner attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. ((Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images))

The self-proclaimed “crazy aunt,” she would tell Radar Online in 2014 that Kris stopped taking her calls and also refused to help care for their older mother, MJ, which is why Karen took things to the Internet.

“I don’t care how much money you have or who you are; you’re my sister,” Karen explained to Radar in 2014. “I’m not afraid of her. I can’t get to her anymore. But I guess it’s the money.”

“She’s a huge celebrity, and now she has changed,” she added. “I’m not saying good or bad. But I’ve seen what it can do to Kris… ever since she moved to L.A.”

However, that beef seems to have been put to rest and now, Kris is just a grieving sister.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the family at this hard time.