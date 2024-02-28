Jeff Probst Leaving ‘Survivor’: Will This Season Be His Last?

After 46 seasons, is Jeff Probst finally leaving Survivor behind?

After hosting the franchise for 25 years, many have been sure that the host of the long running reality show would be ready to call his time on the island finished.

Over the years, that have been rumors and reports that he’s nearly done just that.

But Jeff has recently set the record straight, and as the 46th season of Survivor kicks off on February 28th, he answers the question – kind of.

Jeff Probst attends the ‘Survivor: 15 Years, 30 Seasons’ celebration held at The Paley Center for Media on February 17, 2015 ( (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images))

Is Jeff Probst Leaving ‘Survivor’?

Travel back to us quickly to the start of the new millennium.

That’s when Jeff started hosting Survivor. In 2000, the show debuted on CBS and became in instant sensation. Today, after 46 seasons, Jeff is not only still the host, but he’s also the showrunner and executive producer.

That bump in status – and in paycheck – might be the reason that Jeff has stuck around longer than many thought he would. But as the show is creeping towards it’s milestone 50th year, the question remains: will he stay?

In an episode of his On Fire podcast from the end of 2023, Jeff discussed his future on the franchise. A listener asked whether season 50 will be his last, and Jeff pledged to continue with the show indefinitely… under one condition.

Jeff talking to fans at a Survivor fan panel in 2016. ((Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly))

“I still love Survivor very much,” Probst said on the podcast. “I think that’s pretty clear. Survivor 50 is definitely our next big target in terms of a milestone, but you’ve got to remember: We’ve got to get there. So you have to do 45 and 46, then you have to do 47 and 48, then you have to do 49, then you get to 50. So it is one at a time.”

A diplomatic, yet dodgy answer. He basically is putting the ball in the networks court. If they keep running the show, he’ll keep hosting it.

Simple enough, right? But Jeff added that the game only works if certain other people keep returning year after year, not just him.

Keep the ‘Survivor’ Team Together

“The biggest thing for me is keeping our team together,” Jeff added, speaking as the showruner at the helm of production.

“That’s sort of the whole enchilada, because I get way more credit than I deserve. This show is made by a giant group, and we’re all in it together, and I would not want to do the show with another team. It would be difficult, if not impossible, to start over with new people. So I’m in it as long as everybody else on the team is in it.”

Jeff Probst lights the Empire State Building in honor of SURVIVOR’S 45th season in 2023 in New York City. ((Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust))

So there you have it: if CBS continues to renew the show, Jeff gets to keep his team in tact, and people keep applying to compete…

Oh yeah – what about new contestants? Are there really still so many people who are willing to play the game that seemed so novel 20 years ago, but now feels like it’s run it’s course?

Jeff hopes so, and if we want him to keep hosting, it’s a condition of his return.

“I have no intention of wanting to stop so long as the show continues to be fun and the people applying continue to be interesting,” said Jeff.

Jeff Probst poses for photos after the Survivor All-stars Finale at Madison Square Garden May 9, 2004 in New York City. ((Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images))

How Covid Stopped Jeff From Quitting ‘Survivor’

In an interview in 2022 with Entertainment Weekly, Jeff revealed that there was a time he was about to leave the show for good.

Jeff revealed that the pandemic turned out to be blessing in disguise. It afforded him the reset time he needed to consider his future with the franchise.

“The Covid break was a great Survivor reset for me,” he shared. “Coming on the heels of Winners at War, which I loved, I was more tired than I realized. When we had to postpone our shoot, it gave me a chance to step back and once again reflect on all the things I absolutely love about this show.”

He added that since then, and since he was promoted, the show has given so much more back to him then ever before.

“It’s right in line with the ideas I try to impress on our players,” Jeff explained.

“It’s about pushing myself further than I think I can go, about trying to stay in the moment”

He ended with: “The same opportunities Survivor offers the players, it offers me. I love Survivor and I still need Survivor.”