Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reportedly "Humiliated" After Being Snubbed By George and Amal Clooney

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding was the social event of the year, with A-list stars and dignitaries from across the globe in attendance.
Among the celebrity couples on hand was George and Amal Clooney, who had developed a close friendship with the Sussexes in the months since they announced their engagement.
Unfortunately, it seems that the two couples have drifted apart in recent years.
Perhaps it’s the fact that they now live on separate continents, or maybe there was some sort of secret falling out.
Whatever the case, much is being made of the fact that Harry and Meghan were not invited to the second annual Albie Awards, a benefit hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice in New York City last month.
Sources say the Sussexes were stunned when they didn’t receive an invite to the star-studded event.
“Of all the snubs they’ve had to deal with since their move to Hollywood, this is probably the most hurtful [to Harry and Meghan],” one insider told the National Enquirer (via Radar Online).
“George and Amal went from being their wedding guests and trusted confidants to totally ghosting them.”
Yes, it turns out even mega-famous members of the royal family can be ghosted.
As an actress, Meghan likely encountered her fair share of rejection, but this sort of snub is probably new to Harry.
And it seems that the Sussexes are not taking it well.
“It’s a huge kick in the teeth and a massive embarrassment they can’t really explain or wrap their heads around,” the insider added.
“The gala would have been a dream event for the two, but George and Amal knew only too well the circus that follows them would have ruined it for others.”
Yes, the event comes at a time when Harry and Meghan are attempting to rebuild their public image following a string of bad press.
Being spotted at an A-list charity event would provide exactly the sort of boost that Harry and Meghan need to help them reclaim their place at the top of the global celebrity totem pole.
The snub comes as a shock, as the Clooneys previously spoke quite highly of the Sussexes.
“We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff and we’re friends with them for all the reasons that you’re friends with anybody,” George told the Daily Mail in 2020.
“They’re just really nice, fun, kind people, they’re a very loving couple, and they’re going to be great parents.”
We may never know exactly what caused the two couples to drift apart.
But it’s possible that as UK residents, George and Amal have decided that their loyalty lies with the Windsors.