Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reportedly "Humiliated" After Being Snubbed By George and Amal Clooney

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding was the social event of the year, with A-list stars and dignitaries from across the globe in attendance.

Among the celebrity couples on hand was George and Amal Clooney, who had developed a close friendship with the Sussexes in the months since they announced their engagement.

Unfortunately, it seems that the two couples have drifted apart in recent years.

Perhaps it’s the fact that they now live on separate continents, or maybe there was some sort of secret falling out.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney attend the “Money Monster” premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 12, 2016 in Cannes, France. (Getty Images)

Whatever the case, much is being made of the fact that Harry and Meghan were not invited to the second annual Albie Awards, a benefit hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice in New York City last month.

Sources say the Sussexes were stunned when they didn’t receive an invite to the star-studded event.

“Of all the snubs they’ve had to deal with since their move to Hollywood, this is probably the most hurtful [to Harry and Meghan],” one insider told the National Enquirer (via Radar Online).

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Wheelchair Basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia during day four of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“George and Amal went from being their wedding guests and trusted confidants to totally ghosting them.”

Yes, it turns out even mega-famous members of the royal family can be ghosted.

As an actress, Meghan likely encountered her fair share of rejection, but this sort of snub is probably new to Harry.

And it seems that the Sussexes are not taking it well.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

“It’s a huge kick in the teeth and a massive embarrassment they can’t really explain or wrap their heads around,” the insider added.

“The gala would have been a dream event for the two, but George and Amal knew only too well the circus that follows them would have ruined it for others.”

Yes, the event comes at a time when Harry and Meghan are attempting to rebuild their public image following a string of bad press.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet with NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and Netherlands during day five of the Invictus Games DÃ¼sseldorf 2023 on September 14, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Being spotted at an A-list charity event would provide exactly the sort of boost that Harry and Meghan need to help them reclaim their place at the top of the global celebrity totem pole.

The snub comes as a shock, as the Clooneys previously spoke quite highly of the Sussexes.

“We live not too far from one another and we have dinners and stuff and we’re friends with them for all the reasons that you’re friends with anybody,” George told the Daily Mail in 2020.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend HISTORYTalks 2022 on September 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

“They’re just really nice, fun, kind people, they’re a very loving couple, and they’re going to be great parents.”

We may never know exactly what caused the two couples to drift apart.

But it’s possible that as UK residents, George and Amal have decided that their loyalty lies with the Windsors.