Sister Wives: Will Christine Brown Ever Leave the Show?

Christine Brown has an answer to one of the most existential questions facing the world of cable television:

Can she really remain on the show Sister Wives… when she is no longer a sister wife?

The mother of six announced just under a year ago that she was done with spiritual husband Kody, splitting from her spouse after finally realizing just how one-sided their relationship had become.

Christine Brown is finally finished with Kody. We’re so proud of her for coming to this realization.

Over the course of the ongoing season, viewers have gone behind the scenes of this unhappy union and watched as Christine and Kody have talked in detail about their challenges and issues.

“I think we both just need to be free of each other,” Christine told Kody on the Sunday, September 18 installment of the TLC series, adding at the time:

“It was bad before COVID.

“It’s been 10, 12 years of bad.”

In recent days, meanwhile, Christine has been on somewhat of a media blitz, talking to various outlets about Season 17 of Sister Wives — and responding to whether or not she’ll continue to appear.

“I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair,” Brown just told Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s what our family’s been doing for so long. I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided to not be part of the show.”

So there you have it; Christine may have literally left for her native state of Utah, but she’ll never leave the series that made her famous.

“As far as Sister Wives goes, I’ll still be doing things with Janelle quite regularly,” Christine explained, referencing her good friend and giving us an idea of in what capacity she’ll star moving forward.

She also sounds interested in expanding the successful franchise.

“As far as a spin-off, dude, I’m totally open, no idea what it looks like, but absolutely, that’d be just fun as heck,” Christine added to ET.

The star does, of course, currently anchor her own Web series titled Cooking with Christine.

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

In this same interview, Brown reiterated how thrilled she is with her decision to leave Kody.

Christine says she feels “more confident” these days, like an “enormous weight has been lifted,” stating for the Internet record:

“I’m single now, right? So I kind of just decide what I want to do and then do it. It’s been just very, very simple.

“Everything’s just a lot easier as far as just planning and day-to-day life.”

Christine Brown forces a smile and talks about life as a polygamist in this scene from a Sister Wives episode.

Christine — who is casually dating at the moment — is also glad that things worked out the way they have, from a timing perspective.

“I think if I had made the decision sooner, I might have left out of anger.

“If I’d decided to not come and stay in Vegas, I think it would have been out of anger and that would have been a mistake,” she concluded to ET.

“The same thing with leaving later, Kody and I probably would have started fighting, I’d imagine.”