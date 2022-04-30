Naomi Judd Dies; Country Music Legend Was 76 Years Old

Naomi Judd, one half of the iconic country duo The Judds and a true icon in the world of country music, has passed away.

She was 76 years old.

The tragic news was confirmed on Saturday by the artist's daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, who announced their mother's death as follows:

Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness.

We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public.

We are in unknown territory.

Judd died just one day before The Judds were scheduled to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

On April 11, the duo announced their plan to begin a final tour in September, which would have marked their first concert series since 2011.

On that same day, The Judds performed on stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards.

No cause of death has been confirmed at this time.

Juddd is survived by her husband, Larry Strickland, a fellow singer who used to sing backup for Elvis Presley and who issued this simple statement to People Magazine on Saturday:

"Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."

The country icon had been open about her mental health in her 2016 book, River of Time: My Descent into Depression and How I Emerged with Hope.

After wrapping up the Judds' last tour in 2011, the singer began a three-year battle with severe treatment resistant depression and anxiety.

The Judds were a legitimate historic act, earning 20 Top 10 hits (including 15 number ones) and went undefeated for eight consecutive years at all three major country music awards shows.

They also won five Grammy Awards, with Naomi Judd winning a Grammy for Country Song of the Year with The Judds’ hit “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

Following the news of Judd's passing, an outpouring of love from fellow musicians, celebrities and long-time listeners quickly poured forth over social media.

Scroll down to read what they had to say...

Carrie Underwood: "Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We're all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…"

Travis Tritt: "This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I've ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family."

Maren Morris: "Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed "Love Can Build a Bridge" just a few short weeks ago."

Kristen Johnson: "I'm so sad about Naomi Judd. She was so lovely & warm & fun but the thing I remember best was how proud she was of her daughters, she talked about them the whole time. My heart breaks for her family."

Hoda Kotb: "So saddened by this news. @kathielgifford and i treasured the moments we shared with her on our show. One of a kind RIP."

Andy Cohen: "I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit."

Rosanna Arquette: "I'm very sad to hear that Naomi Judd has passed away. Rest In Peace .Sending love and light to Ashley and Wynonna and all who love her."

Bobby Bones: "RIP Naomi Judd. My mom taught me seemingly every one of your songs. She'd sing them often and loud. You left Country Music better than you found it."

Governor Mike Huckabee: "Devastated by death of Naomi Judd who w/ daughter @Wynonna was one of great duos of all time. One of my favorite & most memorable interviews was w/ Naomi. I loved her candor & humor & so respect personal story of persistence. She is irreplaceable. #sad"