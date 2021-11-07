Travis Scott Says He's "Devastated" Over Fatalities at His Astroworld Concert

Catastrophe struck the music world on Friday night.

Held at Houston's NRG Park, Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival was attended by approximately 50,000 people.

Due to what authorities have described as a "mass casualty incident," a countless number of fans were injured in a chaotic near riot -- while eight individuals died.

During a press conference held in the wake of this tragedy, the police explained said that, just after 9 p.m., the crowd "began to compress towards the front of the stage" resulting in panic and injuries.

"People began to fall out, become unconscious," authorities said, "and it created additional panic."

Asuncion Cortez, a Public Information Officer with Houston Fire Department, told E! News of what transpired:

"During the festivities up until the end of the festival, approximately 300 people were treated on site for minor injuries."

According to officials, 11 people transported to hospitals were in cardiac arrest.

As Cortez detailed, the cause of death for the eight individuals -- two of which have been identified as teenagers -- has not yet been determined.

The Medical Examiner's office will conduct an investigation.

"We are working closely with all agencies involved and set up a reunification site to assist families that have not heard from their loved ones that attended the festival," Cortez's statement continued.

"This information can be found on HFD Twitter account."

On Saturday, meanwhile, Scott spoke out on the losses of life.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night," he said in a statement on Twitter.

"My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival.

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life.

"I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."

The rapper is expecting his second child with Kylie Jenner.

On his Instagram Story page Saturday night, he continued as follows:

"I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night. We're actually working right now to identify the families to assist them through this tough time.

"My fans really mean the world to me, and I always want to leave them with a positive experience."

The Astroworld event, initially set to be a two-day festival, was cancelled after the awful incident.

"Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival Family tonight—especially those we lost and their loved ones," the festival said in a November 6 statement.

"We are focused on supporting local officials however we can.

"As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier.

"They are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to @HoustonPolice."

Scott, meanwhile, was arrested in 2017 for allegedly inciting a riot during a concert in Arkansas and later pled guilty to disorderly conduct.

In his videos posted to his Stories, the artist said he prioritized the safety of his fans at the festival:

"Any time I can make out anything that's going on, I'd stop the show and help them get the help they need, you know?

"I could never imagine this situation."