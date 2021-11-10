Tori Roloff: Did She Even Congratulate Audrey on Her Newborn?!?

Tori Roloff is taking the high road.

No matter how painful it may be for her.

Late Monday, Tori's brother-in-law and sister-in-law broke a piece of blessed news to their Instagram followers:

They were parents! Once again!

“It’s a BOY!! Welcome to the world Radley Knight Roloff,” Audrey wrote via Instagram as a caption to the perfect picture below, adding:

"Born 11.8.21 at 6:32 am 9.1 lbs 21.5 in and born en caul which was wild! I can’t wait to share his birth story with you soon.

We are so grateful to God for answering so many specific prayers in regards to this labor and delivery.

A word that I had been praying over this birth was harmony. And it truly was one of the most harmonious experiences.

How exciting, right?!?

Yes, absolutely, as those that have followed this couple since their early days as cast members on Little People, Big World have been celebrating the arrival of Radley all day long.

Many also have been wondering what Tori will say in response to her brand new nephew.

For what reason?

First, because there's been an assumption for years that tension exists between Tori and Audrey, who never seem to spend very much time together and who also seem to possess very different values.

Second, because Tori suffered a miscarriage in March.

She has since talked openly about the pain of this tragedy, while also telling followers that she and husband Zach have had trouble conceiving a much-desired third child.

So it must have been bittersweet for Tori to witness Audrey's pregnancy and subsequent birth, you know?

Still, the mother of two jumped into Audrey's Comments section in the wake of her baby announcement and offered up a one-word reply:

"Congrats!"

To some, it took an act of bravery to send any well wishes at all... due to the reasons listed above.

To others, Tori might as well have said nothing at all.

"Total strangers did better than this," replied on critic, while another agreed as follows:

"I have been in her shoes twice and it's not easy but I was still incredibly happy for my sis in law."

Earlier this year, a source told The Sun that Tori and Audrey actually get along just fine -- it's their husbands who have issues.

Surprising, right?!?

"Tori and Audrey always got along with each other, but Zach and Jeremy got into a huge argument one day and everything changed," this insider explained.

"It went on for weeks and the girls obviously took sides, they all stopped speaking to each other.

"The argument was about lack of respect. Zach felt he didn't get enough support from Jeremy, but he didn't agree.

"It exploded and there was a lot of mud-slinging, resulting in the two couples keeping their distance."

As for Tori sadly losing her baby?

"I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," Tori wrote in March, tugging on every heartstring and adding:

"I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

Tori and Zach named their late little girl Hannah.

"I post this in hopes that it will touch just one mama and let them know you’re not alone," Tori concluded back then.

"I also post this selfishly as a form of healing for myself. I felt as though I needed to acknowledge our sweet angel baby so I could go on sharing my babies here with me.

"So that’s what I’ll continue to do- thanking the Lord for what I have.

"Thanking the Lord for my two healthy kids and my husband who has loved me through it all."