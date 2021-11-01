The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 Cast: Who Made the Cut?

Here they come, Peacock viewers.

Following a record-setting eight-year hiatus, The Real Housewives of Miami are on their way back to the small screen.

As previously announced, the series will resume new episodes in December on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.

We've known this for a little while, but we didn't know exactly which cast members would be featured on the show -- until now!

Based on a Peacock press release, we can now confirm that Alexia Echevarria, Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen are all set to return.

The alums will be joined by the followiing newcomers for both fun and drama in the Florida sun:

Guerdy Abraira.

Dr. Nicole Martin.

Julia Lemigova, who will become the first LGBTQIA+ Housewife to join or be casted in Real Housewives history.

Moreover, fan favorites Adriana de Moura and Marysol Patton, along with Kiki Barth, will appear on occasion as Friends of the Housewives.

While most of the action this season will take place in Miami (d'uh!), Page Six previously reported that the women will be headed to Montauk, New York at one point.

“They’ve been shopping and enjoying the Hamptons,” said a source to this outlet a few weeks ago.

What else can we say about Season 4?

And/or the new laddies who will be coming on board?

Lemigova is actually married to tennis superstar Martina Navratilova, who Variety has confirmed will appear on the program.

The legendary athlete proposed to Lemigova at the 2014 U.S. Open, and they got married in December of that year.

Abraira, meanwhile, works as an event stylist, while Martin is an anesthesiologist.

In addition to the returning women cited above, the original Real Housewives of Miami featured ​​Lea Black, Lisa Hochstein, Cristy Rice, Joanna Krupa, Ana Quincoces and Karent Sierra.

In May, Bravo producer Andy Cohen said the network had previously come close to casting "several" lesbian women on the popular franchise.

"We've talked about that," he said on Garcelle Beauvais' podcast.

"It was something that we were really into many years ago. We've almost cast several lesbians.

"I think when you start casting gay men, it just, it's ultimately a show about women, which is why the guys have always been in the background, like, the husbands have typically been more in the background."

He continued at the time:

"And so I think the answer is we've been open to it.

"We almost cast a guy on [The Real Housewives of New Jersey] who was Dina Manzo's brother and Caroline's brother as the first gay Housewife.

"This was years ago. This was like, 2008 or nine or something like that. But we wound up just not doing it."

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami premieres this December on Peacock.