Scott Disick Seeking Comfort From Kris Jenner Following Kourtney Kardashian-Travis Barker Engagement?

When it comes to relations with their exes or their siblings exes, the Kardashians are not like other families.

Actually, that's just one of many, many ways in which the Kardashians are different from other families, but let's focus on one thing at a time.

In most families, when a boyfriend gets kicked to the curb, he instantly becomes persona non grata.

And that's especially true in cases like Scott Disick's, where the guy was a bad partner from day one.

But the Kards like to keep their exes close and their siblings' exes even closer.

And so, six years after he and Kourtney Kardashian parted ways, Scott Disick is still on good terms with his baby mama's entire family.

For a while, it looked as though that strange arrangement would come to an end because of Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker.

That wasn't because of the engagement itself, mind you.

Rather, it was Scott's immature reaction to the news that led many to believe that the Kardashians would have no choice but to distance themselves.

Insiders say Scott grew to hate Travis in the wake of the engagement announcement.

They say Disick felt betrayed by Khloe Kardashian and lashed out at her for failing to warn him about how serious Kourtney's relationship had become.

Scott always "believed he'd get back together with Kourtney" said one source, and he was upset to find out from an Instagram post that he had "officially lost her.”

Yes, it sounded like that was the end of all Disick-Kardashian relations.

But according to UK tabloid The Sun, Scott was spotted meeting Kris Jenner for a friendly lunch this week.

And one insider tells the outlet that Disick has been reaching out to his ex's mother for support during one of the most difficult times of his life.

"Scott is in a really, really rough place right now," says the source.

“He found out with the rest of the world, he wasn't given a heads up like the rest of the family because they didn't want him to do something to spoil it for Kourtney."

Contrary to previous reports, the insider claims, Disick anticipated the engagement -- but he was still wounded by the fact that none of the Kard clan insiders gave him a heads up.

"Scott knew the engagement was coming because Kourtney indicated that the relationship was serious, but it hasn’t stopped him from feeling rejected, like he's officially lost her," the source claims.

"He had always hoped they would reunite and get back together but is now having to come to terms with the fact that's never going to happen," the informant continues.

"He felt she'd come around eventually and he'd just fill his time with young women, dating and having fun, until she was ready to get serious."

But it seems that these days, Scott is taking comfort in the fact that he hasn't been cut off from Kris and company, who are really the only family he knows.

It's anyone's guess as to what he and Kris talked about during their sitdown, but you can be sure Scott vented some frustration over Kourtney and Travis' PDA.

"He thinks Kourtney and Travis' relationship is very over the top and knew it wouldn't be long before he popped the question, but now it's beginning to feel very real," the insider says.

Of course, Scott might have some genuine sympathizers within the Kard clan on that score.

We're guessing a few of Kourtney's immediate family members are already starting to feel annoyed by her and Travis' honeymoon phase.