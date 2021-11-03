Peter Weber: My Relationship With Madison Was ALWAYS Doomed!

Since finishing his run as leading man, Peter Weber has had a lot of ups and downs.

He has been in and out of relationships, Peter has even trashed The Bachelor as no place to find love.

Now, he is opening up about when he dated Madison Prewett.

It was a controversial time, and not just because of his mom. Peter admits that it was beyond rough.

This week, Peter Weber spoke to Page Six about the challenges of dating Madi after Season 24.

"It was literally the most trying and most difficult experience I have ever been through," he admitted.

"As much respect for her as I have and think so highly of her," Peter added, "I definitely see there were differences between the two of us."

Peter acknowledged that there were differences "that probably weren't going to allow a meaningful long-term relationship to flourish."

He emphasized that this was "Nothing against either one of us."

"It's just who we are," Peter characterized. "It is what it is."

To recap, Peter breifly became engaged to the wildly gorgeous Hannah Ann Sluss.

That was the on-camera, season finale engagement.

Things did not last and the two parted ways, as so often happens in this franchise.

After that, Peter tried to pivot by getting back together with one of his finalists -- Madison.

He and Madi were dating as the season aired.

But shortly after the finale was seen by the viewers at home, they split (again) in March 2020.

Things were already complicated between the two of them.

During the season, Madison dropped a bombshell.

It was her intention to avoid sexual activity until she was married.

While she has every right to do (or not do) whatever she likes with her body, it was a surprise -- especially given Peter's reputation.

Peter had of course been intimate with both Hannah Ann and Victoria Fuller.

That is one of the key purposes of the fantasy suites -- to test compatibility off-camera.

Upon learning that, Madi walked away, leaving Peter both blindsided and devastated.

With that kind of set-up, Peter's follow-up engagement to Hannah Ann was seemingly doomed.

But would things have gone differently if his very first fantasy suite night had been with Madi?

"If that would have been the case, obviously the show probably would have gone a little different," Peter suggested.

"But truly, I really mean this," he emphasized, "I don't know if that would have changed anything in the long run."

Madi wouldn't have stormed off ... but it wouldn't have magically made them any more compatible.

Peter ended up dating Kelley Flanagan, another woman from his season who arguably had an unfair run at the time.

They did very well, dating intensely for months.

However, Peter and Kelley announced their split nearly one year ago, in December of 2020.

Like Peter, Madison seems to look back on her erstwhile relationship as a complicated thing.

In many ways, she felt that she was representing her Christian faith on the show, which she felt was "attacked" at times.

Madison released a memoir last month focusing upon her religious beliefs, and while Peter has not read it yet, he wishes her well.