Meri Brown: Will She Leave Kody Next?!?

Precedent has been set.

So now the question for Meri Brown becomes very simple:

What comes next?

We're referring, of course, to the announcement that rocked the Sister Wives universe this past Tuesday afternoon.

Following several months' worth of dissatisfaction, Christine Brown confirmed she was done. Her marriage to Kody Brown was, at last, over.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," wrote the TLC personality on Instagram.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

For those that have been paying close attention, this split was surprising, but not shocking -- not after Christine came right out on the Sister Wives Season 15 finale and admitted she wanted to move back to Utah.

The only true stunner?

That Christine left Kody before her fellow frustrated wife, Meri Brown, went ahead and did so.

The tension between Meri and Kody has been on full display for well over a year now, with a bulk of last season dedicated to the essential end of their romance.

There's no spark with Meri anymore. He has no interest in trying any longer with his first wife. The two don't sleep together any longer.

Kody made all these confessions on recent Sister Wives episodes, while Meri has taken nearly every opportunity possible to tell the world that she doesn't need a man to be happy.

Heck, a recent report alleged that Meri and Kody simply fake their feelings for the camera.

Hence why we can't help but wonder whether Meri will be inspired by Christine's bravery and make her own decision to officially go on the market at some point in the near futuer.

“She and Kody have had zero relationship - it’s all fake,” an Us Weekly source claims. “They’re together for TV, essentially.”

This has seemingly been the case ever since Kody filed to divorce Meri so that he could legally wed his youngest wife, Robyn, and therefore adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

In the years since, Meri tried to date outside her spiritual marriage... only to be humiliated via a public catfishing scandal.

She and Kody haven't been able to recover.

"The other wives can’t compete against Robyn," a source also told Us Weekly on Thursday, adding he treats her "like a queen and takes care of her."

Indeed, Kody's obvious preference for Robyn supposedly played a role in Christine finally getting the heck out of her relationship as well.

"They act like they’re still newlyweds," this tabloid insider continued of Robyn and Kody. "They’re still very much in love."

That's sweet and all, but not if you're one of Kody's other three spouses.

"Now that Christine’s gone, [the split] might be something that’s able to happen without the contract ending," another source surmises of Meri and Kody.

Such rumors have run rampant before, of course.

Meri went out her way to shoot them down in December 2020.

“Let’s just clarify something here. I love this man," Meri wrote just about a year ago amid speculation that she would soon be separating.

"My relationship with him is MY relationship with him," she added.

"Sure we’ve had ups and downs through the years (I mean, isn’t that somewhat normal?) High highs and low lows. All of which, you get to see ‘some’ of, and speculate on. And that’s ok.

"You do you, boo. But here’s my truth. I love him. I love my family. I’m committed.

"I have 30 years in this."

Perhaps these words still ring true.

But Christine is now gone, having moved back to Utah on her own.

Her family has changed.

Will Meri change her mind in response?