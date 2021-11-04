Meri Brown and Kody Brown Have No Relationship, Are Just Faking It for the Camera: Report

As previously detailed, it is all over for Christine Brown and Kody Brown.

After multiple decades as spiritual husband and wife, the former officially terminated the marriage by stating the following on Instagram this past Tuesday:

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave."

The romance had been in trouble for many months, with Christine previousy saying on a Sister Wives episode that she wanted to move back to Utah.

Concluded the mother of six this week:

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Those who have been paying close attention to this relationship couldn't have been all that surprised by Christine's decision, not after the way she sounded on the latest Sister Wives finale.

The only real surprise that emanates from this decision?

That Christine announced she was leaving Kody before Meri Brown announced the same.

Going back to early 2020, Meri has shared one crypical social media after another, each one hinting that she was done with a spouse who has openly admittedd to being done with her.

For real:

Kody has said there's no spark between himself and Meri any longer ... that he doesn't wanna touch her... and that he has no interest in even trying to make things work.

Will Meri ever walk away?

In many ways, she already has.

She spends a lot of her time in Utah these days; or traveling the country on her own; or just taking walks and living life in Arizona.... always without Kody by her side.

Now, meanwhile, a new report via Us Weekly confirms that these reality stars only share a relationship in the loosest, least romantic defintion of that term.

“She and Kody have had zero relationship -- it’s all fake,” a source tells this outlet. “They’re together for TV, essentially.”

Meri and Kody got married in 1993.

But then Kody filed to divorce Meri in 2010 so that he could legally marrry Robyn and adopt her kids from a previous relationship.

There's been extreme tension between the quasi spouses ever since, with Robyn also playing an alleged role in Kody's split from Christine.

Meri “has become very independent” recently, the Us insider adds, which makes perfect sense to followers who have witnessed her various posts from Costa Rica, Florida and other destinations.

Kody hinted at trouble in supposed paradise earlier this year when talking to this same publication.

“Meri and I have been in a very dark place for a very long time,” he admitted in February 2021 ahead of the season 15 premiere of Sister Wives.

“It’s been more about trying to get ourselves out of this hole that we dug ourselves into...

"I hope that some communication heals things. It’s been a long time and it’s been very difficult.”

With Season 16 set to premiere on November 21, nothing has improved between the pair.

“Publicly, Meri will be the next one to split from Kody. She’s already been out with other men publicly,” another source tells Us, adding that Christine’s exit may have helped Meri see her own way out.

At some point.

“Now that’s Christine’s gone, it might be something that’s able to happen without the contract ending," this insider says.