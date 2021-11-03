Meghan Markle's Brother Lashes Out at Prince Harry: He Treated My Family Like Crap!

In the weeks leading up to the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the world became increasingly aware of the level of dysfunction within Meghan's family.

Her father, Thomas Markle, faked a heart attack to get out of attending, while her half-sister, Samantha Grant (who later changed her name to Markle so as to better cash in on her proximity to the Duchess) took every opportunity to lash out at Meghan in public.

But perhaps the strangest and most pointlessly hostile development came to us courtesy of Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr.

As you may recall, Thomas Jr. wrote an open letter to Harry begging him call the wedding off.

Thomas didn't offer any details as to why Harry should be afraid, but that's probably just because "I'm jealous of my sister, and I don't want her to have a fancy title" doesn't make for a very compelling argument.

"Dear Prince Harry, It's not to[o] late," Thomas began his letter, which was surprisingly not written in crayon.

"Meghan Markle is obviously not the right woman for you. As more time passes to your royal wedding it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history."

Obviously, Thomas' letter was extraordinarily dumb, but dumb sells in 2021, and that one act of idiocy has allowed him to hammer out a pseudo-career as one of Meg's most high-profile haters.

Currently, Thomas is appearing on the Australian version of Big Brother, and because writing that letter is the only noteworthy thing he's done in his life, it's a frequent topic of discussion.

"The reason I wrote that letter is because my private life went from private to in the paper," Tom Jr. said on this week's episode, according to Newsweek.

"There were quite a few lies that were told about us, so I got a hold of the palace and I said could you please do something about the paparazzi," he continued.

He claims that the reply from Meghan indicated that Harry considered Thomas and his other future in-laws' to be "distant family."

"The response I got back was 'distant family' and 'I don't know those people,'" Thomas continued.

"That came from Meghan. So that kind of pissed me off and she knows damn well we had a great time growing up together, so I wrote that letter."

So yeah, Thomas basically admitted that the letter was written out of pettiness and jealousy.

A member of Meghan's family telling the truth for a change would be a major development, but unfortunately, no one actually watches Australian Big Brother.

Thomas went on to claim that despite his persistent efforts to ruin Meghan's life, he only wants what's best for his sister.

"Everybody's always loved Meghan, everybody's always supported her no matter what. I have, I mean, I may say bad things about her, I may write horrible letters to people, but the end result is that I do love my sister," he told his housemates.

At that point, two Aussie radio hosts who had previously interviewed Thomas played the footage for the other contestants.

The big reveal here is that Thomas was not a fan of Oprah's interview with Meghan, and he felt his sister did too much complaining.

Wow! What an original hot take!

"She kind of knew when she was getting into it when she went into it," Thomas said in the interview.

"If you got a job and you got paid 4 million dollars a year salary to go bow and curtsy and take pictures and do some charity work here, some charity work there, I mean that's about the highest pedestal you can get to," he continued.

"Do your job and not gripe about it."

Well, at the end of the day, Thomas Jr. is one of the world's foremost experts on doing nothing productive and complaining about it the whole time, so we guess he knows what he's talking about!