Lou Taylor Insists: I Had Nothing to Do With Britney Spears' Conservatorship!!

Last week, Britney Spears called out long-time enemy Lou Taylor, accusing her of helping trap her in the conservatorship.

Meanwhile, a stunning documentary presented by the New York Times provided evidence that Britney was spied upon.

The FBI is reportedly investigating the accusation that Britney's phone was monitored and her home was bugged.

Lou Taylor is now loudly insisting that she had no part in any of that.

Lou Taylor's company, Tri Star, filed documents in court arguing that their involvement in Britney Spears' life and career is totally aboveboard.

For 11 years, Lou's company alleges, they provided regular accounting.

The documents even claim that neither Britney nor her erstwhile attorney ever objected.

Notably, the lack of "objection" from Britney or her attorney is not necessarily all that meaningful.

Britney had no actual power to control her career or finances or most of the choices in her everyday life.

Meanwhile, her attorney was not of her choosing -- only this summer did the court allow her to select her own legal representation.

Lou's argument also insists that she and her company were not involved in Britney's medication, including alleged medical abuse.

"No one at Tri Star has ever had any control over Ms. Spears' medical treatment," the court motion reads.

From there, the documents delved into the topic of possible illegal surveillance of Britney's home and conversations.

"No one at Tri Star has ever suggested monitoring Ms. Spears' electronic communications," the documents allege.

"No one at Tri Star has ever had authority to approve security protocols," the motion adds.

"No one at Tri Star is aware of any hidden electronic surveillance device placed in Ms. Spears' bedroom," Lou's motion reads.

"No one at Tri Star has ever received any compensation related to Ms. Spears or her Estate," Tri Star begins.

The document continues: "that is not accurately reflected in the accountings filed or to be filed in this case."

Of course, very few of the suspicions and accusations surrounding Lou Taylor and Tri Star believe anything to the contrary of that.

See, it's not that people believe that Lou and Tri Star made accounting errors.

There are real concerns about the amount of money that Lou asked to be paid for Tri Star's role in Britney's career -- and that Jamie agreed to it.

Payments do not have to be criminal for Britney or her supporters to feel that they were excessive.

Notably, the motion skips over a couple of accusations.

Britney was unable to go on vacation when she wanted and was placed on spending limits -- with her own money.

Tri Star's filing does not address these claims.

Last week, Britney accused Lou Taylor of being one of the architects of her conservatorship.

Specifically, she said that her dad, Jamie Spears, wasn't smart enough to think of it on his own -- but that Lynne and Lou suggested it.

Lou's team is arguing that they did not formally work with Britney until 2009.

Of course, Lou Taylor had worked with Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn, as early as 2005.

From there, she wormed her way into the Spears family, even acting as a family spokesperson ahead of the conservatorship's foundation.

It will be interesting to hear how Mathew Rosengart, Britney's attorney, responds to all of this, as there are still many unknowns.