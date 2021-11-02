Lindsay Lohan: Is She Really Starring In the Real Housewives of Dubai?

On Monday, Bravo announced that it will be taking its popular Real Houswives franchise international for the first time with The Real Housewives of Dubai.

For Americans with only a passing familiarity with the culture of the Middle East, Dubai might feel like a bit of a random choice.

But as one of the wealthiest cities in the world and a playground for the one-percent, the largest city in the United Arab Emirates is a prime location for the sort of out-of-touch snobbery that's been drawing fans to the Housewives franchise for over 15 years.

And some fans are hoping that the city's most famous resident will sign on to become the newest Bravolebrity.

As you may already know, Lindsay Lohan has been living like Carmen San Diego in recent years.

The former movie star has briefly taken up residence in Greece, Turkey, and several other foreign nations.

Basically, if Lindsay is at least somewhat famous in a country, and her American dollar will take her far there, then she's bound to drop in for at least a few months.

Just last year, Lindsay announced plans to move back to America and re-launch her career.

But Covid kept her from making the trip, and all that downtime must have caused Lindsay to finally realize that the movie star ship has sailed, and she'd be more welcome abroad than in Hollywood or her native New York.

And so, Lindsay has been a resident of Dubai for over a year now.

What is she doing there?

How is she keeping busy and supporting herself?

These questions remain unanswered, but it's been rumored that Lohan is close to broke following all of her years abroad.

So when Bravo announced that the next iteration of Housewives would take place in LiLo Land, it was widely assumed that Lohan would be taking part.

After all, as Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club reminded us, the retired actress has no qualms about appearing on a reality show, and she'll do just about anything for a buck these days.

But according to a new report from TMZ, the show's cast has already been selected, and Lindsay is not a part of it.

The casting choices have not yet been made public, but Bravo boss Andy Cohen has told the outlet that he would love to get Lindsay involved at some point in the future, thus confirming that she's not on board for RHOD Season 1.

Even so, Cohen promises big things from the newest series in the Bravo roster.

"Everything's bigger in Dubai, and I couldn't be more excited to launch Bravo's first international Housewives series in a city I've been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides," Cohen said in Monday's announcement.

"This is going to blow the lid off of the entire franchise," he later told the Today show.

According to a press release from the network the show will feature a "group of women navigating their relationships, careers, and supremely lavish and ultra-wealthy lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.

"With the desert paradise of Dubai as the backdrop, this billionaire's playground is known for its over-the-top opulence, jaw-dropping modern architecture and wild nightlife scene," the statement continued.

"Whether they're coasting on a private plane, running their own empires or hosting on a private island, these glamourous, successful women are ready to serve up scorching hot drama and unexpected twists."

So yeah, sounds like the sort of thing that Lindsay would probably like to be involved with going forward.

We just hope she has the bankroll to keep up with the rest of the cast.