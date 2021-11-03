Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Publicly End Their Feud on Instagram!

In the weeks since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got engaged, the couple has enjoyed flaunting their happiness on social media.

Fans of the couple have been delighting in Kravis' PDA, but there are some folks who are less than thrilled about the situation.

Chief among them is Kourtney's baby daddy, Scott Disick.

Relations between the exes have been suprisingly friendly in the six years since they parted ways, but it seems that that civility came to an end around the time that Kourtney got serious with Travis.

Insiders have gone so far as to claim that Scott hates Travis, but that's probably a bit of an exaggeration.

We do know that for a time at least, Disick was unhappy with Kourtney and Travis' PDA.

He was memorably outed complaining about this tendency in a DM to another ex of Kourtney's, Younes Bendjima.

The situation resulted in Disick getting dumped by Amelia Hamlin, who was likely humiliated to find out that her then-boyfriend was still obsessed with his ex.

Perhaps the incident served as a wake-up call for Scott.

Or maybe he had a sit-down with Kourtney and Travis, and the three of them reached some sort of agreement.

Whatever the case, it seems that Scott is no longer hating on his ex and her new fiance.

In the years after they first separated, Scott and Kourtney continued to interact on social media on a regular basis.

That changed recently, seemingly as a result of Kourt's new relationship.

But after months of silence, Scott took a major step toward burying the hatchet this week when he "liked" and commented on one of Kourtney's Instagram posts.

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old mother of three posted a photo of her daughter dressed as Alicia Silverstone's character from Clueless for Halloween.

“O Cher, don’t forget she can’t keep driving her jeep without her drivers License," Scott commented, according to Us Weekly.

Kourtney reportedly "liked" the comment, but then turned off comments on the post, probably so that fans would stop asking about the nature of her co-parenting relationship.

In the past, the Kardashians have maintained surprisingly close ties with their exes.

Even when the breakup happened on bad terms, the entire Kard clan would continue to welcome the ex at family gatherings and refrain from trashing the guy in public.

The family has been very accommodating to Scott over the years, but the situation may have been complicated by how much Kourtney's mom and sisters love Travis.

Insiders say Scott feels betrayed by Khloe Kardashian, with whom he had developed a close friendship.

And Kris Jenner recently sand Barker's praises during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“I’m so excited; he was really cute, he did that [proposal] all on his own,” Kris gushed.

“He’s a sweetheart and they’re so happy. They can’t wait. … I think people at the hotel thought they were setting up for The Bachelorette or something.”

Kris went on to confirm that the PDA is non-stop -- but she said that that's just fine by her.

“They’re the cutest couple, they’re so in love and, you know, they let us know they’re so in love. Constantly. … You feel like they’re the only two people in the room [with their PDA]," Kris continued.

"And we almost don’t know what to do with ourselves, like, I’m looking for a closet to hide in [or] somewhere to go. But they’re in that stage, and it’s really, really special.”

So yeah, Scott will probably never again play as important in role in the Kardashian crew as he once did.

But if he and Kourtney manage to set aside their differences, at least he can remain somewhat involved in the life of the family.