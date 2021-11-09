Kody Brown Body-Shamed Christine, Pushed Her Out the Door: Report

It's been exactly one week since Christine Brown announced she was leaving a depressing and unhealthy relationship.

In the many days since, Sister Wives fans have been wondering how they could have missed all the signs that this long-time cast member was unhappy as the spiritual wife of Kody Brown.

As it now turns out, Christine was apparently telling us all along.

She was just doing so in very subtle fashion.

About a month before Christine moved back to Utah and finally got the heck away from Kody, she teamed up with Janelle Brown to shill for a weight loss product.

She also talked at length on social media about her journey to shed plenty of pounds and present a new figure to the world.

What does any of this have to do with Kody?

A whole lot, as it may turn out.

According to In Touch Weekly, the father of 18 drove Christine out the door by making her feel inferior to Robyn Brown, his youngest wife and his only legal wife.

He did so, allegedly, by focusing far too much on Robyn's body.

“The weight loss started because Kody would make all these comments about Robyn once she started losing baby weight, and it really affected Christine,” this source claims to In Touch.

“Christine felt like he was body-shaming her and felt like she wasn’t good enough for him.”

This very much sounds like something Kody would do, doesn't it?

Kody and Robyn welcomed their youngest child together, Ariella Mae, in January of 2016.

The couple also shares 10-year-old son, Solomon, in addition to Robyn’s three kids from a past relationship, who Kody adopted after he exchanged vows with Christine in 2014.

Christine and Kody, meanwhile, are parents to six kids: Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Paedon, 23, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

“In the past two years, Christine started this independent journey of having social media presence and building her own website,” the insider tells this same outlet of how the TLC personality realized she had to forge her own path outside of her immediate family.

Along these lines, many fans are now hoping the cable network gives Christine her very own spinoff in the near future.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine wrote on Instagram on November 2.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Shortly after this confirmation, rumors of how Robyn played a role in the break-up started to run rampant all around social media.

“It’s no shock. She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while," Us Weekly reported last week, citing Kody remaining almost entirely with Robyn amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years.

"That hasn’t changed at all."

No word in that report about any body-shaming from Kody, who has not yet commented on the allegation that he made Christine feel badly about herself.

All he has said is this:

Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents.