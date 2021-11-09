Kody Brown: Is He About to Replace Christine with a New Sister Wife?

You've likely heard the rumor for years.

You've probably come across a great deal of speculation on the topic.

You've almost definitely read at some point in the past that Kody Brown is in the market for a fifth wife.

But here's the thing:

Kody Brown REALLY is in the market for a new wife now.

Last Tuesday, Christine Brown made the stunning announcement that she is done. She's outta there. She's single and ready to mingle as a resident of Utah.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," the mother of six wrote on Instagram.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Christine had been hinting for several months that she wasn't happy in her marriage.

More than hinting, really.

She came right out and said on the April Season 15 finale that she was done with her relationship and that she wanted to move back to her native state.

The long-time reality star has now done so, and Kody doesn't seem all that upset about the development.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," Kody wrote on social media shortly after Christine confirmed the ex-couple split.

He concluded as follows:

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Doesn't sound like someone mourning the end of a romance, does it?

It sounds, in the opinion of this celebrity gossip website, like someone who now has an opening -- at last!!! -- to expand his immediate family.

“Watch, it’ll happen in the future,” a source tells In Touch Weekly of Kody bringing in a new spiritual spouse.

“He’s sweating over losing a wife.”

It's conceivable, meanwhile, that Kody may even lose two wives.

Christine is already out the polygamous door, while Meri may finally use this as an opportunity to also walk away.

She's been miserable with Kody for well over a year now, scarcely spending any time at all with the man she married back in 1994.

“She and Kody have had zero relationship - it’s all fake,” an Us Weekly insider said a few days ago. “They’re together for TV, essentially.”

Where Kody goes from here is anyone's guess.

But it sure is fun to guess, isn't it?

“Kody had the perfect set up for his wives when they lived in Vegas. Once they moved to Arizona, it was like everything changed,” the same In Touch source says.

“He won’t be the one to walk away from a marriage. He pushed them away so they end up leaving him.“

Would anyone really blame these woomen for doing so?

Kody himself has said that polygamy sucks and that polygamy is an unfair setup.

Sister Wives Season 16 premieres on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.

Check out the official preview above!