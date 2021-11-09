Kim Kardashian to Kanye West: Stop Talking About Our Divorce In Interviews!

When Kim Kardashian married Kanye West, we're sure she received many warnings about the rapper's infamously outspoken demeanor.

Kim has never been shy about sharing intimate details of her life, of course, but she likes to do so on her own terms, and when Kanye is involved, there's never any guarantee that anyone's privacy will be respected.

There have been many conflicting reports with regard to the nail in the coffin that finally prompted Kim to file for divorce.

But one of the most compelling explanations has always been that Kim decided to pull the plug when Kanye went on a Twitter tirade in which he accused her of cheating and insulted several members of her family.

Whether or not that was really the straw that broke the camel's back, Kim filed for divorce just a few months later.

And if it was really Ye's tendency to air dirty laundry that prompted Kim to kick her husband to the curb, then his most recent behavior has probably served to ensure the mother of four that she made the right decision.

As you may have heard, Kanye shocked the world last week when he claimed in an interview that he Kim has not served him with divorce papers.

The comment was prompted by Kim's SNL monologue in which she kicked off her hosting duties by joking that her decision to divorce her billionaire husband because of his personality proves that she's no gold digger.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” West told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the "Drink Champs" podcast.

“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Now, SNL producers are not in the habit of forcing hosts to make comments they're not comfortable with, so Kanye's remarks are about as foolish and nonensical as we've come to expect from him in recent years.

And not surprisingly, the part where he claims he hasn't been served with papers turned out to be total BS.

“Kanye said that he hasn’t seen the divorce papers and this is not true. Just because he hasn’t signed them doesn’t mean he hasn’t seen them," a source close to the situation told Hollywood Life.

The source added that Kim will make sure that the papers are sent to Kanye a second time so that he can't claim to be blindsided the next time the divorce is mentioned in the media.

"You better bet he’s going to get those papers fast," said the insider.

Now a second source has told the outlet that Kim has made it quite clear that she and Kanye will not be getting back together, and she plans to take action if he continues to mischaracterize the divorce in interviews.

“Kanye said that he really thought that he and Kim were going to work it out; Kim never gave him any indication of this. If anything, his actions of going on the podcast have made Kim more certain than ever that they are done,” the insider explained.

“Kim just wants Kanye to stop talking about her and the kids,” the source added.

“Everything he is doing now is unscripted and embarrassing."

Clearly done fooling around with her temperamental ex, Kim has a plan in place in case Kanye continues to mouth off about private affairs.

“If Kim has to send a cease-and-desist letter to just stop him from continuing to talk about her and the kids, she will,” the source continued.

“It’s not what Kim wants to do, but it may be what she has to do.”

Obviously, Kim has always been something of a divisive figure.

But if she turns out to be the person who finally figures out how to shut Kanye up, she might be go down in history as America's greatest hero.