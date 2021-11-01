Kim Kardashian Really Might Be Dating Pete Davidson, and Twitter Can't Handle It

by at .

Big news over the weekend about a celebrity with an allegedly big d-ck:

Pete Davidson may be sleeping with Kim Kardashian.

Rumors of a romance between the comedian and the former sex tape producer started to run rampant after People Magazine obtained a photo of Davidson and Kardashian on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

Oh, and they were holding hands.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

The stars have reportedly known each other for years.

They may have ignited a spark back on October 11 when Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live and actually made out with Davidson during a sketch where he played Aladdin and she portrayed Jasmine.

The premise of the sketch was Aladdin feared he would be unable to satisfy Jasmine between the sheets.

Interesting, right? And perhaps revealing?

aladdin sketch

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," an insider told People Magazine of the meet-up between Pete and Kim, alleging:

"It's just friends hanging out."

This may be true, of course.

But most friends do not hold hands; moreover, Davidson and Kardashian were out and about at the aforementioned farm with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

kimpete1

It sure sounds like a double date to this celebrity gossip website -- and we're not alone in thinking that.

As soon as the above snapshot of Kardashian and Davidson went viral, social media users sounded off on the alleged couple.

Some observers think that it's simply a celebrity rite of passage to go to bed with this guy, considering he's dated Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

kimpete2

Others, meanwhile, knew they were supposed to make fun of the tandem.

They knew there were some obvious jokes to crack.

But they also had to be honest... and had to use to a GIF of He-Man's nemesis Skeletor... upon admitting the following:

They sort of don't mind the idea of Kim and Pete as lovers.

kimpete3

Still others, meanwhile, couldn't resist.

Based on the speculation out there about Davidson's penis and its impressive size, they simply had to make a reference.

They had to wonder about the magical abilities of this unit and how a now-single Kim Kardashian was powerless to say no in its presence.

She must be at least a tad bit curious, right?

kimpete4

Finally, a handful of followers didn't even think very much about Kim and Pete.

Instead, they focus on the source of the photo that depicted these two holding hands.

How did it emerge? In such clear fashion?

Who would ever leak such a thing to the press? Is there anyone out there who has become famous for profiting off the love lives of her children, no matter how intimate the details she releases to the public may be?

krispetekim

Hmmmm... right?

We just can't think of a single person who would fit this description. Can you?

Please let us know if such an individual comes to your mind.

