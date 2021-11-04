Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson Relationship Exposed as Publicity Stunt?

At this point, it comes as no surprise when Pete Davidson hooks up with an A-list female celeb.

The list of singers and actresses who have been taken in by the SNL star's "BDE" is a veritable who's who of Hollywood's most eligible bachelorettes, and Pete's stock continues to rise with each new short-lived relationship.

Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, that Bridgerton lady ...

You name the star, and Pete probably has a tattoo commemorating their short time together.

Even so, when word got out that Pete and Kim Kardashian had been spotted holding hands over the weekend, the news seemed come as a shock to fans of the Kard clan.

After all, Kim is a newly-divorced, 40-year-old mother of four.

As the world's first billionaire single MILF, she can date pretty much anyone she wants, which is why many assumed that when the time comes, Kim would settle down with someone more mature, stable ... and, yes, rich.

(Don't get us wrong, we're sure Pete does just fine. But Kim has no doubt grown accustomed to being half of one of the world's wealthiest power couples.)

Anyway, it was easy to dismiss the rumors at first, since Kim and Pete were on an amusement park ride at the time of the much-scrutinized hand-holding, and they might have just been reacting to the intensity of the moment.

But over the course of the past week, new developments have pointed to the likelihood that Kim and Pete really are hooking up.

The possible couple was spotted grabbing a late night dinner together near Pete's home in Staten Island.

If you know anything about Kim and/or the five boroughs, we probably don't need to tell you that Kim wouldn't set foot in Shaolin unless she had a very good reason to make the trek.

And it seems like Pete may have been that reason.

So, holding hands and sneaking out for romantic meals, possibly after a night of passionate boning ...

... These two are definitely a thing, right?

Well, not necessarily.

According to new report from Radar Online, a camera crew for Kim's upcoming Hulu series was on hand for the Staten Island rendezvous.

Yes, Keeping Up With the Kardashians may have come to an end, but Kim's not yet ready to leave the world of reality television.

And since the Kard clan reportedly bristled at complaints that the most recent seasons of their signature show were boring, it's not hard to see why so many believe Kim might be taking steps to ensure that her new project is more engaging and star-studded.

"Is this whole thing a press stunt for the new show?" one onlooker asked while speaking with Radar.

Obviously, there's no clear evidence that Kim and Pete are engaged in some sort of elaborate publicity stunt, but it would certainly be a mutually-beneficial arrangement.

“Let’s just say it, Pete loves dating super famous people," says a source close to the situation.

"He loves the attention and getting chased around by photographers. Right now, press is camped out outside his home in Staten Island, hoping to catch him with Kim, and he loves it."

And they certainly don't get any more famous than Kim.

Of course, even if these two are both in it for the tabloid headlines, that doesn't mean they're not also hooking up.

Talk about a win-win scenario!