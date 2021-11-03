Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Do Dinner in Staten Island, Likely Each Other Afterward

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just added fuel to all the romantic fire floating around the Internet about them.

As you've very likely heard by now, the Instagram influencer and comedian held hands last week while on board a roller coaster at a farm in California.

The cozy sighting took place just a few weeks after Kardashian and Davidson kissed during a Saturday Night Live sketch on October 11.

Shortly afterward, sources told People Magazine that nothing sexual is going on between the celebrities.

"They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time," claimed this insider. "It's just friends hanging out."

Maybe.

But there are a couple of reasons to think these two are, well, a couple.

First, they spent the afternoon at the aforementioned farm with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, who just got engaged.

Certainly sounds like a double date in our view.

Second, we've now learned that Kardashian and Davidson had dinner together on Tuesday night.

According to TMZ, the pair went to Campania, an Italian restaurant in Staten Island... while Page Six reports Davidson arranged for a private rooftop meal for him and his possible girlfriend.

"Pete can be super charming and Kim loves the attention," a new source now tells People adding that Kardashian is "having fun and enjoying life" in the wake of her impending divorce from Kanye West.

It's impossible not to also note how it's been alleged that Davidson has a big penis.

Kim, who has often dated Black men over the years, may very well be attracted to an impressive unit and may be curious to see just what Pete is packing down there.

This is mere speculation, of courrse.

Kim's focus is still on her kids and work, but you can tell that she is ready to date," writes People of Kim, who filed to divorce West in February.

This same mole adds:

"She is very happy and in a good place.

"She has moved on from Kanye and feels it's for the best."

There's also this from E! News, an outlet that has a pretty close connection to Kim and her family:

"Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that.

"They have plans to see each other again while Kim is in New York City. Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her."

Translation? This relationship may not be serious, but it also may involve some hanky panky.

As for how West is dealing with his estranged wife moving on?

"Kanye was really put off by Kim holding hands with Pete and he did not like it at all," someone has supposedly said to Hollywood Life.

"He asked Kim to ‘please refrain’ from showing public display of affection with anyone until their divorced is finalized.

"He told her that it doesn’t look good for their family and it doesn’t look good for her, or in the ‘eyes of God.'"

That sounds totally and completely ridiculous, of course.

But Kanye West often sounds totally and completely ridiculous.

So it checks out.