Kanye West: What Divorce?!? I Want Kim Kardashian Back!

Kanye West has finally spoken out about his divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The rapper, however, would probably take issue with this opening sentence.

For what reason?

Because West says he's NOT in the process of divorcing Kim Kardashian!

Amid strong chatter that Kim is now dating Pete Davidson -- due to multiple romantic sightings of the reality star and comedian out and about -- Kanye appeared Friday on Revolt TV's “Drink Champs” program.

He didn't specifically respond to Kardashian and Davidson holding hands last week on a roller coaster.

Nor did he say anything about Kardashian and Davidson having a private dinner together in Staten Island a few days later.

Kanye did, however, emphasize what he considers to be an important point about his own relationship with Ray J's former sex tape partner.

"She's still my wife," West said on air, adding that "ain't no paperwork" been presented to him, citing, we presume, divorce papers.

If true, this comes as quite a surprise.

According to a number of outlets, Kardashian filed for divorce way back in February, citing "irreconcilable differences" at the time as the basis for the famous couple's split.

Kim hasn't said very much herself about this decision, either -- but she did break down on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians this summer when the topic turned to her marriage.

Kardashian referred to her marriage as a "failure" on this installment of the beloved series.

In his new interview, Kanye referenced his estranged wife's Saturday Night Live monologue on October 11, saying:

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers.

"We’re not even divorced.

"So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Kim and Kanye share four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Despite their break-up, the celebrities have each been supportive of their respective professional endeavors, with Kim attending West's promotional DONDA events in August.

More recently, the artist showed support of the Instagram influencer's numerous projects, which included this very same Saturday Night Live hosting debut last month.

The pair are obviously on decent terms.

“It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part,” Kim said in June on E!, clearly bringing up the divorce.

“I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or I didn’t try.”

Kanye, meanwhile, officially responded to Kim's divorce filing on April 9, requesting joint physical and legal custody of his four children through the court.

So you may wanna take his quotes here with a grain of salt the size of West's ego; by all legal accounts, these two are getting divorce.

West, though, alleged today that the Kardashians want “the media” wants to “promote” a different narrative about what’s happening between him and his better half.

“[There] are people all around in my [wife’s] ear,” West claimed on Friday as Davidson romance rumors continue to swirl.

“This is a publicist that’s next to her. I don’t f–k with her.”

We're pretty sure he won't f--k her ever again, either.