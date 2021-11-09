Kanye West: Forget Kim! I'm Dating a 22-Year-Old Model!

Last time we checked on him, Kanye West was insisting that he never received any divorce papers from Kim Kardashian.

In a podcast interview, the rapper insisted that he was shocked to hear his estranged wife describe herself as "divorced" during the monologue she delivered while hosting SNL last month.

West further surprised fans by claiming that he and Kim are hoping to work out their differences and give their marriage a second chance.

Kim has yet to respond to these claims, but sources close to the mother of four say that Kanye is lying, and he has indeed been served with divorce papers.

By now, we're used to Yeezy spewing nonsense, so we weren't terribly shocked by the revelation that he made misleading and nonsensical claims about his divorce.

But we're guessing at least one person was very surprised by Kanye's remarks:

We're talking about his new girlfriend, Vinetria.

Yes, Kanye goes by just "Ye" now, so it makes sense that his new boo would also be a one-name wonder.

And we're sure the fact that her name sounds like a prescription medication is a bonus.

Anyway, Vinetria is a 22-year-old model, which is the probably the most common age and profession for rapper rebound flings.

Now, she's probably not expecting Kanye to pop the question anytime soon.

But still, we're guessing Vinetria wasn't thrilled to find out that Kanye is telling the world he's still married and plans to stay that way.

It's just not the sort of thing you want to hear from your new boyfriend, especially when you're already being forced to deal with all the other insanity that comes with dating Kanye.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I ain’t never even seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” West told hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on the "Drink Champs" podcast last week.

“That ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Yeah, needless to say, it sounds like Yeezy really isn't getting the message that his marriage is over.

Fortunately, insiders say Kim is planning to hit Kanye with a cease and desist if he keeps commenting on their divorce publicly, so maybe that'll help get the message across.

Interestingly, Vinetria isn't the first model that West has dated since he and Kim went their separate ways.

For a brief period over the summer Kanye dated Irina Shayk.

The relationship was short-lived, and insiders say Irina might have dumped Kanye at the urging of Bradley Cooper, who was understandably not thrilled by the idea of his baby mama dating a certified crazy person.

Anyway, it seems that Kanye has had no difficulty moving on -- so why is he suddenly claiming that he and Kim are still an item?

Well, one possibility is that West is not happy with the rumors that Kim is dating Pete Davidson of SNL fame.

Insiders say Kanye has yet to speak to Kim about her rumored new relationship, which has led many to the conclusion that he's deeply upset about it.

“Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete,” a source close to the situation told Page Six this week.

“Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t be taking this well.”

So are Vinetria and Pete just being used as pawns in some sort of elaborate Kimye chess match?

Hopefully not, but if that's the case, maybe Pete can exact revenge by hooking up with Venetria, just as he's hooked up with literally every other woman in Hollywood under the age of 60.