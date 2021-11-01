Jim Bob Duggar Really is Running for Senate, and Derick Dillard is Aghast

You almost have to admire Jim Bob Duggar, don't you?

For his gumption.

For his steadfast beliefs.

For his IDGAF attitude.

Okay, fine. You're right.

There's absolutely nothing whatsoever one should admire about Jim Bob Duggar.

And yet the controversial father of 19 -- who has admitted to helping his oldest son cover up a childhood molestation scandal and whose same oldest son was just arrested on child pornography charges -- is running for state Senate in Arkansas.

Trust us. We wish this were an April Fool's Day joke.

"Northwest Arkansas is my lifelong home," Duggar wrote on Facebook this past Friday, referring to the state's seventh district.

"It's where my wife Michelle and I have raised our 20 children. It's where we've grown our small businesses.

"It's where we've built a life centered around our faith, family, and friends."

It's also, again, where Jim Bob's oldest son molested his own sisters as a teenager and where Josh Duggar was just arrested on child pornography charges.

Before we get to the reaction by those who know Jim Bob well, here is how he concluded the announcement of his candidacy:

Our family has been blessed by God in so many ways.

We’ve found His love and goodness to be our source of strength in both our most joyous occasions and our darkest moments.

It's important to us to give back and to help others in every way we can.

I’m running for State Senate because these are unprecedented times in our nation.

Out-of-control bureaucrats have put politics over common-sense policy with government mandates that force people to choose between earning a paycheck and violating their personal rights and beliefs.

The foundational principles that have made our nation great are under threat like never before.

Now more than ever, we need a bold voice that is pro-family, pro-business, pro-gun and pro-life.

It’s time for conservatives to demand courageous leadership that puts Arkansas families, jobs, and our constitutional liberties first.

I look forward to being your voice in the Arkansas State Senate.

Thus far, we have not yet read any statements of support in favor of Jim Bob.

As you can see at the outset of this post, however, Derick Dillard has a few questions... with he summarized in a single emoji.

After the KNWA News Instagram account shared a post about the Jim Bob's campaign, Derick responded by leaving with an emoji that appeared skeptical and deep in thought.

The only issue here is why he didn't go with a vomiting emoji instead.

Dillard, of course, has been as critical of Jim Bob as anyone who has ever met the man.

On numerous occasions, he's accused Duggar of stealing millions of dollars from his kids by basically pocketing all of their TLC paychecks.

Derick and wife Jill Duggar say they finally exited the show Counting On last year due to the strict, controlling and possibly illegal nature oof the latter's father.

There's even been talk that Derick is gonna release a memoir that absolutely destroys his in-laws forever.

We don't know if that really is Dillard's plan or not.

But we do know this:

If he's been thinking about it? If that really is a possibility?

Now would be the ideal time, dude.