Janelle Brown: Peacing Out of Sister Wives Also!?

Janelle Brown is, once again, on the move.

This time, however, her destination is unknown.

The veteran Sister Wives star, who told followers several weeks ago that she had moved into an RV on the family's Coyote Pass property, explained on Sunday that she simply can't stay there.

Not with winter on the way.

"So long trailer!" wrote Janelle on Instagram yesterday, along with a photo of this vehicle in the distance.

She added:

"See you next spring. Trailer is headed down to storage for the winter.

"We decided to find short term housing in town instead of riding out the winter."

The TLC personality made many headlines this summer when she moved into this trailer.

Many observers presumed Janelle was essentially forced to do so because spiritual husband Kody has squandered all of his money.

However, Janelle clapped back hard against this allegation, firing back at critics on social media in mid-July.

“It was a choice not a have to," Brown told followers who wanted to blame Kody for this sister wife's living conditions; some of these followers even labeled Janelle as "homeless."

“My husband didn’t do anything. I chose this,” the TV personality replied in her own comments section to this allegedly false line of reasoning, adding:

“I’m shocked that you think I’m some sort of meek, mild person that can be told to do anything that I don’t agree to.

"I’m sorry you are so short-sighted and want to make rude comments from behind your keyboard.

It's unclear at the moment just where Janelle is headed.

Concluded the Sister Wives cast member over the weekend:

"Next year I should be able to plug into infrastructure (i.e. electric, sewer, water).

"I loved loved loved living out on the land and look forward to next spring."

The whereabouts of Kody's spouses is a hot topic online these days, of course, because one of them had peaced out of her plural marriage.

Last Tuesday, Christine Brown announced she was done living with a self-centered tool, writing in far less offensive fashion on Instagram:

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Kody then issued a statement of his own in response.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," the father he wrote on Instagram, concluding:

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."