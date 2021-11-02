Hailey Baldwin: My Mom Talked Me Out of Divorcing Justin Bieber!

No one was really surprised to learn that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's marriage had a toxic side.

The Biebs is known for many things -- his music, his tattoos, his peach, and a history of bad behavior.

Now, Hailey is opening up about how her husband's lows impacted their marriage.

At one point, she called her mother, in tears, ready to leave him because she couldn't take it anymore.

This week, 24-year-old Hailey Baldwin spoke on the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast.

She shared a lot about how Justin's mental health struggles have impacted their marriage, especially during its earliest moments.

“I remember I called (my mom) a few different times," Hailey recalled of the low points of he rmarriage.

"One particular time [when] we were in Brooklyn," Hailey described, "and I was calling her, crying."

"And," she continued, "I was like, ‘I just can’t do it. There’s no way that I’m going to be able to do this if it’s going to be like this forever.’"

Hailey shared: "And I just remember she was so calm on the phone."

"And," Hailey detailed, "she was like, ‘It’s going to pass, you’re going to be fine and he’s going to be healthy and we’re here for you.'"

Not everyone's mothers would necessarily try to talk them out of leaving a miserable situation.

But Kennya Baldwin, her mother, is the wife of Stephen Baldwin ... so she comes with a unique perspective.

“But I also just think I was in it. I made a decision," Hailey shared.

"I know for a fact that I’ve loved this person for a very long time," she affirmed.

"And," Hailey decided, "now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn’t do that to him.”

Hailey and Justin first met when she was very young, crushing on the slightly older entertainer and meeting him through her famous family.

Then, in 2015 and 2016, she and Justin briefly dated.

In 2018, the two reconnected for just a few months before they married in September of that year.

Apparently, what kept Hailey's marriage to Justin intact was guilt. At least, that's what it sounds like.

“Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially," she described.

Hailey then asserted: "I’m not that type of a person."

“So I was going to stick it out," Hailey expressed.

She said that this was true "no matter what the outcome was going to be."

"It was really hard," Hailey admitted. "There were days where I literally was like, ‘I don’t know if he’s going to be OK.’"

"Something really deep down inside of me was like, ‘He’s going to be through it,'" Hailey shared.

She then added: "I just didn’t know how long it was going to take.”

Justin also spoke on the podcast, describing mental health struggles and an intense battle with depression.

“I had experienced so many things in my life," Justin recalled.

He described: "So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world."

"And I just got to a place where I was lonely," Justin explained, "and I just didn’t want to do it all alone."

”I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through," Justin expressed.

He said that he needed this "in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship."

Justin said that this was "because I had a lot of trauma and scars."

"So I just committed to working on those things," Justin explained, "and getting healthy.”

Apparently, "consistency" was a huge part of how they made their marriage work.

On this, Hailey and Justin both agreed.

“I think it was just time that healed things," Justin speculated.

He said that what helped was "just us showing up for each other every day, being consistent."

Justin added that another key was "me seeing that she wasn’t going anywhere."

“I think I had a lot of, like, rejection issues, that I had to just fight through," Justin suggested.

"But," he added, "just her just continuously showing up every day and being there for me."

"I just kept seeing that over and over and over," Justin shared on the podcast.

"And it just became more secure," Justin noted, "and more secure with where were at in our relationship.”

On the one hand, it is wonderful to think of the healing effect that this had on his mental and emotional health.

At the same time, some have felt almost like hostages in relationships where their partner's mental well being hinged upon them being there.

“Neither of us were going to be the person to say, ‘I quit,’” Hailey said, citing their shared stubborn pride.

“Neither of us were going to be the one to walk away from the situation," she added.

Hailey said that this was "Because we were just both like, ‘Hey, we chose fight for this, so we’re gonna keep fighting past whatever we need to.’”