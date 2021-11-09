Greg Grippo: I Totally and Completely Fell in Love with Katie Thurston on The Bachelorette!

Greg Grippo may or may not star on an upcoming season of The Bachelor.

As ridiculous as it likely sounds to some, Grippo was, at one time, being considered the this highly sought-after role.

But this much we know for certain:

Greg Grippo has no regrets about his behavior on The Bachelorette last season.

The 28-year old advanced very far during Katie Thurston's recent run as the lead of this franchise, eventually taking himself out of the running for her heart during an infamous confrontation that featured Grippo screaming as Thurston for allegedly leading him on.

Katie's supposed crime at the time?

Continuing to go on dates with other men, despite having previously said she had feelings for Grippo.

In other words: She fulfilled her role as The Bachelorette.

“I didn’t think that this was going to happen between [Katie] and I.

"I didn’t think that I was going to go on and absolutely fall in love with the person,” Grippo confessed during an episode of the “Kait Coaching” podcast this week.

“I think the odds of that are very slim to none.

"I think only a select few are able to feel and really build something with the person that’s there.”

The pair grew close early on during The Bachelorette Season 17, only for Grippo to turn on Thursday amid a hometown date.

He said he loved her. Thurston diddn't say it back. And Grippo proceeded to lose it.

"You filled a hole in my heart,” he told Katie during the August episode.

“I’ve never given up on you. I’ve fought so hard for you here … As much as it hurts me, I’ve reached my breaking point with this. I gave you everything. I really hope you find something.”

Later, on ABC's After the Final Rose special, Thurston tore Grippo a new one on air.

"I never felt that you actually intended to probably ever get engaged," she told him, adding:

“I fill a hole in your heart, yet you treated me the way you did. You spoke down to me. You didn’t even bother to say goodbye.

"You say you love me, but I don’t think you even know what love is because that was a time I needed you the most and you ran away.”

Grippo did eventually apologize for how he acted.

“I was confused after I initially left after [After the Final Rose[ because I really wanted to end it off on a good note between us,” he explained on the Viall Files podcast in August.

“But I saw how hurt she was and so I really tried to watch back the second time from her lense. And yeah, I mean, I was ashamed about how I reacted in those moments.

"She didn’t deserve it plain and simple. It wasn’t fair to her.”

Relatedly, Katie has credited the After the Rose special for allowing the ex-lovers to find closure.

“And that’s what people need to remember is After the Final Rose is about kind of speaking your own truth and getting it out there for that final closure.

"And really that’s what Greg and I both were able to do,” she told Us Weekly at the time.

“And we’re ready to just close that door forever and move forward. You can be happy and in love in your relationship, but still be upset with how someone treated you in the past and you want to speak on it.”

On Sunday, Greg recalled the lessons he learned after developing such a close connection with The Bachelorette.

“It definitely brings up emotions and for me, for instance, canceling out pretty much all the physical stuff right off the bat and getting deep with the person right away,” he said.

“Getting that deep with someone that quickly and letting someone into my life where they were meeting my most important people in my life without even doing anything physical, it was really eye-opening to me honestly.

"That’s what I really appreciated about the whole process.”