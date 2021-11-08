Farrah Abraham Alarms Fans with "Bee Sting Balloon" Lips

by at .

Once and future Teen Mom villain Farrah Abraham is unpopular, and not without good reason.

From her awful parenting choices to her flagrant bigotry and paranoid rants, many people cannot stand her.

Farrah seems to like -- no, crave -- this negative attention, and actively court controversy at every turn.

Her latest stunt has involved inflating her lips to inhuman proportions and making sure that everyone sees.

Farrah Abraham Flaunts Huge Lips

Farrah Abraham and her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, spent time horsing around.

No, seriously -- they were hanging out with their miniature horse, Starburst.

Farrah might have denied Sophia countless socialization and educational opportunities, but there are some perks to being her kid.

Farrah Abraham With Humongous Lips

Seeing a miniature horse can be interesting.

But that is not where the focus of Farrah's fans (yes, they exist) and followers fell.

Instead, all eyes were on her mouth. What was going on with those lips?

Farrah Abraham in Glasses

If one had to hazard a guess, as many of these fans did, Farrah received lip fillers.

She has, in the past, been very open about various procedures, from superfluous vaginal rejuvenation to butt fillers.

There's no need to walk fans through getting her lip fillers, however, because there's no hiding it.

Farrah's Face in 2021

"This is really sad!" commented one Reddit user as they reviewed the evidence.

"Whoever is telling Farrah this looks good is lying to her," the redditor wrote.

That same person added: "Whoever is doing this to her should lose their licensing."

Farrah on Herr Gram

"Bottom lip looks absolutely awful and destroyed, she looks deformed," another observed.

"She looks like a balloon or a been stung her, it's very puffy," expressed a different redditor.

"Her lip filler isn't even in her lips anymore, who did this to her?!" asked another.

Farrah Abraham in Pigtails

"Farrah is doing this to herself," wrote one commenter.

That comment concluded: "It looks ridiculous and it's really sad to see her change so much."

While some changes are inevitable for now, Farrah has altered her looks much more than aging ever could in her mere 30 years.

Farrah and a Flame

Obviously, Farrah's body is Farrah's body and no one else's.

She can do whatever she likes to her flesh prison.

If she wants to have her nose surgically removed and grafted to her forehead, wants her eyes tattooed, whatever -- more power to her.

Farrah Abraham on Video in April 2021

But there is a motive to some of Farrah's displays that cannot be ignored.

She posts deliberately inflammatory video after deliberately inflammatory video, all to get a rise out of her followers.

The thing is that, well, it works.

Farrah Abraham In a Shiny Bikini

Her most common trick is just anything that involves her daughter, Sophia.

From smacking her daughter with a dildo to grinding her junk on a broom to taking her kid to a COVID-risking Trump-friendly indoor gathering, it's never good.

Farrah does these things because she's not a good person, not a good mom, and craves attention in any form.

Farrah Abraham Farrahsplains to Followers

Speaking of which, Farrah also uses her political malice with the same goal.

Using her flimsy grasp on reality, Farrah rambled earlier this year about the United States government being "fraudulent."

While it's likely that she actually believes her own brainrotten nonsense, she posts these things for attention -- and she gets it.

Farrah Abraham Speaks

We would all love to live in a world where no one comments on each other's bodies except with tasteful compliments (with some bedroom exceptions).

But that's not the world that we inhabit, and one of the few concepts that Farrah seems to be able to fully grasp is that people will talk s--t about her body.

It's very weird to see a grown woman act out for attention like this. Yes, even when she's a reality star.

Show Comments
Tags:

Farrah Abraham Biography

Farrah
Farrah Abraham is the star of Teen Mom and the mother of Sophia Laurent Abraham. Sophia's father (Derek Underwood) was killed in a car... More »
Full Name
Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham

Farrah Abraham Photos

Farrah Abraham With Humongous Lips
Farrah Abraham Flaunts Huge Lips
Farrah on Herr Gram
Farrah Abraham in Glasses
Farrah on Fire
Farrah and a Flame

Farrah Abraham Quotes

[On her DUI arrest] I did not endanger anyone's life.

Jenelle [Evans] has all the potential to turn her negatives into a positive like I have.

Farrah Abraham Videos

Farrah Abraham Grinds on Broom, Sophia Wields Knife in Horrific Video
Farrah Abraham Grinds on Broom, Sophia Wields Knife in Horrific Video
Farrah Abraham Vows to Ace the LSAT: I'm Going to War to Win Some Law!
Farrah Abraham Vows to Ace the LSAT: I'm Going to War to Win Some Law!
Farrah Abraham Threatens to Publish Self-Help Book: I'll Be a New York Times Bestseller!
Farrah Abraham Threatens to Publish Self-Help Book: I'll Be a New York Times Bestseller!