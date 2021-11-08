Farrah Abraham Alarms Fans with "Bee Sting Balloon" Lips

Once and future Teen Mom villain Farrah Abraham is unpopular, and not without good reason.

From her awful parenting choices to her flagrant bigotry and paranoid rants, many people cannot stand her.

Farrah seems to like -- no, crave -- this negative attention, and actively court controversy at every turn.

Her latest stunt has involved inflating her lips to inhuman proportions and making sure that everyone sees.

Farrah Abraham and her 12-year-old daughter, Sophia, spent time horsing around.

No, seriously -- they were hanging out with their miniature horse, Starburst.

Farrah might have denied Sophia countless socialization and educational opportunities, but there are some perks to being her kid.

Seeing a miniature horse can be interesting.

But that is not where the focus of Farrah's fans (yes, they exist) and followers fell.

Instead, all eyes were on her mouth. What was going on with those lips?

If one had to hazard a guess, as many of these fans did, Farrah received lip fillers.

She has, in the past, been very open about various procedures, from superfluous vaginal rejuvenation to butt fillers.

There's no need to walk fans through getting her lip fillers, however, because there's no hiding it.

"This is really sad!" commented one Reddit user as they reviewed the evidence.

"Whoever is telling Farrah this looks good is lying to her," the redditor wrote.

That same person added: "Whoever is doing this to her should lose their licensing."

"Bottom lip looks absolutely awful and destroyed, she looks deformed," another observed.

"She looks like a balloon or a been stung her, it's very puffy," expressed a different redditor.

"Her lip filler isn't even in her lips anymore, who did this to her?!" asked another.

"Farrah is doing this to herself," wrote one commenter.

That comment concluded: "It looks ridiculous and it's really sad to see her change so much."

While some changes are inevitable for now, Farrah has altered her looks much more than aging ever could in her mere 30 years.

Obviously, Farrah's body is Farrah's body and no one else's.

She can do whatever she likes to her flesh prison.

If she wants to have her nose surgically removed and grafted to her forehead, wants her eyes tattooed, whatever -- more power to her.

But there is a motive to some of Farrah's displays that cannot be ignored.

She posts deliberately inflammatory video after deliberately inflammatory video, all to get a rise out of her followers.

The thing is that, well, it works.

Her most common trick is just anything that involves her daughter, Sophia.

From smacking her daughter with a dildo to grinding her junk on a broom to taking her kid to a COVID-risking Trump-friendly indoor gathering, it's never good.

Farrah does these things because she's not a good person, not a good mom, and craves attention in any form.

Speaking of which, Farrah also uses her political malice with the same goal.

Using her flimsy grasp on reality, Farrah rambled earlier this year about the United States government being "fraudulent."

While it's likely that she actually believes her own brainrotten nonsense, she posts these things for attention -- and she gets it.

We would all love to live in a world where no one comments on each other's bodies except with tasteful compliments (with some bedroom exceptions).

But that's not the world that we inhabit, and one of the few concepts that Farrah seems to be able to fully grasp is that people will talk s--t about her body.

It's very weird to see a grown woman act out for attention like this. Yes, even when she's a reality star.