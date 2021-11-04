Erika Jayne Finally Spoke to Tom Girardi, Still Made it ALL About Her

On this week's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, Erika Jayne went off on Sutton Stracke.

But she also made another on air admission that could come back to haunt her.

Erika reached out and spoke to her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

But even this risky admission to the cameras isn't winning over outraged fans.

In an episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that aired in August, Erika shared that she had not spoken to Tom.

Not just recently -- she hadn't spoken to him since their split in November of 2020.

She had revealed at the time that he called her regularly, seemingly unable to remember that they were divorced.

Obviously, that episode was filmed many months earlier.

The Reunion that aired this week was actually recorded in September.

That was when she confessed to host Andy Cohen that she ahd reached out to her 82-year-old ex.

The reason was because Tom was spotted looking frail, thin, and disoriented that month.

“I just wanted to make sure he was safe,” she explained as she began to tear up.

“Because after the pictures came out," Erika detailed, "he looked so bad that I just wanted to make sure he was in the right place.”

Erika shared that Tom had not stopped calling her, even reaching out multiple times on the day of the Reunion filming.

She admitted that his declining health was "very sad."

Erika also mentioned that she had asked him about the alleged financial crimes that he perpetrated against his own clients.

Her questions were to no avail.

“I’ve asked him how he could put me in this position,” Erika shared.

She continued: “[I asked], ‘Why would you leave me with millions of dollars of lawsuits pointed at me?'”

Unfortunately, Erika told the host and her castmates, his cognitive decline means that he's not fully capable of understanding the topic.

“Andy, he doesn’t even acknowledge anything,” she shared.

“None of it," Erika said. "It doesn’t even matter what he says because he’s incompetent."

"So I’m left holding the f--king bag," Erika characterized.

This did not go over very well with viewers and fans of the show.

It was perceived that she continues to be fixated on her own losses -- substantial though they may be -- and not the much less fortunate victims.

Erika emphasized that she did not know what was going on.

It's not just that she lacks the financial expertise to participate in a scheme like that, either.

Erika shared that if she had known about this, she would have avoided reality stardom altogether.

“You can’t hide s--t like this,” Erika stated.

“That’s what I’m saying," she explained. "This is not some master plan."

Erika characterized: "This is not, you know, Erika being some financial f--king mastermind."

Erika explained: "This is a tragic sequence of events that are completely terrible.”

“This is not pretty, it is ugly,” she acknowledged. “I am well aware."

"And I have been pressed for however many months now," Erika noted, "and stories have run wild and people have filled in the blanks."

"I hope today that you all leave knowing a little bit more of my side," Erika expressed.

"And," she added, "understand this will not be wrapped up easily."

"It is a long arduous process," Erika told everyone. "And all I can do is put one foot in front of the other.”