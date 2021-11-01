Dorit Kemsley Breaks Silence on "Terrifying" Robbery: My Kids Are Safe! Thank God!

Dorit Kemsley released her first statement since being robbed at gunpoint.

As you may have read about by now, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was the victim of a home invasion last Wednesday.

According to the local police department, that three men entered her home around 10:50 p.m.; got into Dorit's bedroom; and roused her with weapons in hand.

Perhaps the most disturbing detail of all?

Kemsley's two kids, seven-year old Jagger and five-year old Phoenix, were home at the time of the burglary.

For his part, Dorit's husband was out of town, although he's since flown back from London to be with his family in the wake of this near-catastrophe.

“As you all know by now, I have been through a terrifying ordeal, one that no parent or person should ever have to experience,” Dorit shared on Sunday via a Notes app screenshot via Instagram.

“I’ve received so many messages of love and support and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

She added:

"It’s truly overwhelming. My kids are unaware of what happened, they slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.

“My family now needs to start the healing process.

"I have thrown myself straight back into work as I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible.”

We truly can't imagine what this must have been like for Kemsley.

Heck, what it still must be like for her and her spouse.

“With the love and support of my husband, my incredible, family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma," the fashion designer concluded.

"I’m so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all of your support. Much love, Dorit.

In a press release issued on Friday, October 29, the LAPD noted that Dorit “was in fear and complied with the suspects’ demands by directing them to valuables.

"The suspects took handbags, jewelry, and watches with a significant monetary loss and fled the location in a black truck.”

The approximate value of these items stands around $100,000.

P.K., meanwhile, spoke out via Instagram one day prior to update everyone concerned about his family.

“I would like to thank you all for your kind words of support. Dorit and myself have been overwhelmed by the show of love,” he wrote

“We can’t respond to every message (I can’t even respond to all the texts and what’s apps)…. So I wanted to tell you all that we are doing OK."

Executive producer Andy Cohen replied to P.K.’s message as follows:

“We are all so grateful everyone is OK. And Dorit can teach us all a thing or two about facing down danger.”