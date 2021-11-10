Christine Brown: What's Next for the Suddenly-Single Sister Wives Star?

Christine Brown is no longer a sister wife.

The mother of six made that clear last Tuesday when she confirmed her split from spiritual husband Kody.

But here's the question that now must be asked:

Will Christine Brown remain a cast member on Sister Wives?

Christine Brown Pumps Iron

Season 16 of this TLC reality show has already been filmed and will premiere on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c.

Christine, of course, will be a prominent part of the series this fall and winter, as her marriage to Kody will fall under a microscope and viewers will likely get a better idea of what led to her decision to leave Kody behind.

What about Season 17, however?

We're a long way from executives renewing the program for yet another run in 2022. 

Kody and Christine Brown on TLC

However, it's cheap to produce and if Kody really seeks out a new spouse, the show will instantly be provided with new and exciting storyline fodder.

It seems impossible to believe that Christine will be involved in any future seasons, though.

She's back in Utah right at this very moment, living by herself and, by her own recent account, absolutely loving it.

“Life is so great. Like, I had no idea life could be simple. I had no idea it could be simple," Christine told a fan this week via Cameo.

Christine Brown on Cameo

What, therefore, does Christine's professional future look like?

Some viewers are pushing TLC to give Brown her very own spinoff, even offering up the title Sister Wives: The Single Life.

"I would watch that show in a minute!!" wrote one person on social media, while another added:

"Yes please! I love Christine and want her to have every amazing opportunity! I want to see her THRIVE!!"

Christine Brown and Kody Brown Throwback

Yet another fan even suggested a plot for the hypothetical series, one we'd totally get behind:

"If I was Christine I’d go out & find 3 hot young brother husbands just to piss Kody off. Then build a giant house for them to live in on Coyote Pass. Secure that spin off show.

"There’d be a lot of footage of Kody & Robyn just glaring at the brother husbands when they come visit Coyote Pass to swim in the drainage ditch."

HA! We love it.

Christine Brown Happy in Utah

If TLC can't get behind this idea, meanwhile, other observers have some other ideas for Christine.

What about... Dancing with the Stars?!?

“I would love that. I don’t even like or watch that show, but I think she’s have a blast,” one Reddit user responded after someone else brought up this topic.

Added another, echoing this sentiment: "OMG, her doing Dancing would be awesome! She would have a blast. And Kody would be sooo jelly!”

Christine Brown in Autumn

Would he?

We have no idea at this point.

After Christine told the world she was done with her self-centered husband, Kody issued a statement of his own last week.

The guy didn't sound all that broken up about the loss of this sister wife.

Christine vs. Kody

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," Kody wrote on social media at the time, adding:

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Sister Wives Season 16 premieres on TLC on Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c. We can't wait!

