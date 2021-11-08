Christine Brown Was Always Miserable with Kody, Says Aunt of Sister Wives Star

It took her a long while.

It took her well over two decades.

But it finally happened last week.

At last, Christine Brown has chosen happiness.

During an appearance on the Reality Life with Kate Casey podcast this past Friday, Kristyn Decker -- the aunt of this veteran Sister Wives cast member -- said she wasn't surprised that Christine walked away from Kody several days ago.

"I could see it coming.

"I don't think Christine's been genuinely -- what I call genuinely happy -- for forever, since day one," said Decker.

To be clear, Decker is not actually in contact with Christine these days.

"It's kind of impossible to have a marriage when you've got a division like that [with] four women -- five, whatever it's going to be, and a lot of children," continued Decker.

"That's not a partnership. It's not a real marriage. And so I've just felt bad for her and others from day one. As well, I was in [a plural marriage].

"So I had to support that way back when, but it still breaks my heart. I don't think any women are genuinely happy in that."

This certainly seems to be an accurate description, as Meri has clearly been miserable with Kody for years now, while Janelle recently moved by herself into a trailer.

Decker went on to allege that what viewers see on the TLC series is "not reality," noting how the "true part and the heartache and the sadness" occurs behind the scenes.

"The feelings that Christine and the other women are finally starting to show after all this time -- and it started a while back," she explained.

"I was grateful that some of the truth was coming out in the show about the hardships of polygamy.

"But for the longest time, they were glamorizing it, and it just wasn't real."

Decker speaks from polygamous experience.

She thinks that Kody's fourth wife, Robyn, "definitely threw another wrench in there and heartaches and depression" upon entering the plural marriage in 2010.

It's also worth remembering that Robyn is Kody's only legal spouse.

"No one wants to have their husband having sex with another woman and having children with them and on and on," Decker said, seemingly stating the obvious.

"It's done because we believed we had to do it. Christine believed that, that's how she was raised. And so did the other women."

According to Us Weekly insiders, Robyn did, indeed, play a critical role in Christine's decision to finally move on.

"The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years," reports this tabloid.

"That hasn’t changed at all."

Kody has almost exclusively stayed with Robyn amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this insider added, simply throwing fuel on to the not-very-romantic fire.

Kody was already in plural marriage with Meri and second wife Janelle Brown when Christine joined in 1994.

The exes share son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truely, 11.

Christine announced on Instagram last Tuesday she's leaving Kody.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she said in a statement at the time.

She concluded:

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

"At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Kody, for his part, also released a statement last week, sounding pretty chill about the whole split.

"Christine's decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness," he wrote on Instagram.

"We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.

"Although we are moving forward on different paths, we will always remain committed parents."

Season 16 of Sister Wives premieres Sunday, November 21 at 10/9c on TLC.