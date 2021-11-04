Christine Brown vs. Kody Brown: All the Signs This Marriage Was Doomed from the Start

"I can't do marriage with Kody anymore. I don't want to do it anymore."

This is what Christine Brown said on the Sister Wives Season 15 finale in April, making it clear to all viewers at the time that she was unhappy with her spiritual husband.

Hence why Christine's announcement on Tuesday that she was walking away from her marriage didn't come as a huge shock to many observers.

But here's the thing:

Christine didn't merely hint on this very recent episode that something was very much off in her relationship.

She implied as much WAY BACK ON THE VERY FIRST EPISODE OF SISTER WIVES.

Let's go back to 2010, shall we?

Christine was pregnant with her and Kody's sixth child at the time, daughter Truely, and the cameras followed her around to record a typical day within a polygamous household.

At one point, Kody gathers his three spouses around and explains to them that he's going to legally marry Robyn and adopt her kids in the process.

Almost immediately, Christine recoils.

She then explains how things have never been equal between her and Kody.

“I really loved him tons and he kind of loved me. And we went back and forth,” she said at the time of the unusual dynamics at play in their unusual romance.

Raised a polygamous household, Christine went on to say on this premiere that she was always drawn to the "freedom" of being a third wife.

She thought this would be an easier way to live than to have the responsibility of being someone's main and most important wife.

In one scene, though, Christine is shown ironing and saying to the camera that she's doing this chore “because I’m the domestic one,” making it seem like she isn't all that psyched about her lot in this marital life.

Yes, Christine almost pushed for Robyn to enter the picture -- but then Kody started spending less and less time with her and her feelings appeared to change.

Christine concludes this opening episode by touching on her trepidation in regard to Robyn being part of the family.

“I don’t want to be a boat rocker, and I don’t like my boat rocked,” she says.

“And so, no, I’m a little hesitant to accept another wife, but if it happens she has to be absolutely amazing, otherwise it might be a little difficult.”

Christine said these words over 11 years ago.

But insiders say that the presence of Robyn, and Kody's clear preference for her, never stopped playing a role in his marriage to Christine.

“It’s no shock. She’s been in the process of leaving him for a while," an insider told Us Weekly after Christine walked away on Tuesday.

"The big reason why she split from him is because Kody has been completed devoted to Robyn for the past five or six years. That hasn’t changed at all."

Things only grew worse amid this ongoing pandemic, too.

“[Christine’s] really hurting. She really loved Kody. She gave him her all in hope that he would love her,” the source added to Us.

“Kody has not been around at all. He used COVID-19 as a big excuse to not be around family. It’s been his ticket to freedom essentially.

"This destroyed Christine because she really tried to give her all to the marriage.”

Wrote Brown on Instagram upon confirming she was done being treated this way:

After more than 25 years together. Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.

For his part, Kody seems totally fine with this.