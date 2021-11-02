Christine Brown: It's Official, I'm No Longer a Sister Wife!

Huge news today from the Brown family ... news that has been widely rumored for months, if not years. But it's finally, shockingly true:

One of the Sister Wives is really and truly leaving Kody.

That wife is Christine Brown.

We know, we know, there's always a ton of speculation because everyone in the family always seems so miserable, and there have been plenty of rumors about this kind of thing in the past few years.

But it's actually happening this time!

Christine Brown just announced on Instagram - herself - that she and Kody are done. This is not a drill and you can read her own words.

"After more than 25 years together," she wrote, "Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave."

"We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

She concluded: "At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."

Shocking, right?!

As we said, if you've been keeping up with the show, you know that things have been difficult between Kody and his wives for years.

We never expected any of them to actually leave him, if we're being honest. At the same time, there have been plenty of clues.

For example, the recent news that Christine moved from Arizona to Utah. Not exactly moving down the street.

She didn't announce this herself, but plenty of celebrity gossip outlets keep a close eye on real estate listings.

Turns out it was exactly what it looked like.

Soon enough, we learned that she sold her Arizona home, and not to relocate nearby.

In the papers for the sale, she listed her new address as one in Murray, Utah.

She also posted (and deleted) a photo of some halfway-assembled furniture a few weeks ago, and the features of the room in the photo matched the photos from the real estate listing for the new Utah address.

Christine has been saying for a few years now that she wanted to move back to Utah, but Kody continually shut her down.

Finally, in the last season of Sister Wives, it was becoming clear that she was deeply unhappy with that.

That, and everything else.

She explained how she wanted to be in Utah because that's home for her, and that's where her parents are.

Her father has been sick, so she expressed a desire to be closer to him during this time.

Then, of course, she has adult children that have settled in Utah, including Mykelti, who recently gave birth to her first child - Christine's first grandchild.

In the last episode we saw of the show, she said "I can't do marriage with Kody anymore," and unlike similar statements that Meri has made over the past few years, it turns out that she really meant it.

And you know what?

Good for her!

It's been beyond clear that Kody isn't interested in having an actual marriage with any of the wives besides Robyn.

If Christine feels like she needs more than that, then we're definitely happy that she's taking care of herself like this.

Wouldn't you do the same?

There's no word on whether or not any of this will appear in the new season that premieres later this month.

We imagine, of course, that this huge news will attract a lot of viewers ... and maybe a spinoff for Christine?!